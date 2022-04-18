How to play 80s trivia with 'Booger' from 'Revenge of the Nerds,' an Oakland University grad

(WWJ) – Have you ever wanted to hang out with Booger from “Revenge of the Nerds, the 1980s cult classic movie?

Well, this may be your chance.

Oakland University grad Curtis Armstrong, the actor who played Booger, is hosting a virtual 80s trivia night with OU cinema studies faculty Bridget Kies next week.

The school is inviting “all children of the 80s – and those who wish they were” to “Nerd Out! 80s Trivia Night with Curtis Armstrong” on April 26.

The event is free, but registration is required by April 19 . Those interested can sign up on the Oakland University website and will receive a Zoom link prior to the event.

The trivia night will cover one of the most cherished decades in television and movie history. Organizers say “leg warmers and shoulder pads are welcome!”

Armstrong joined WWJ’s Erin Vee to talk about the upcoming event, highlights of his career and even try a little 80s trivia himself.

Armstrong graduated from Oakland in 1975 and went on to have a successful career as an actor, producer and writer. Aside from “Revenge of the Nerds” fame, he’s best known for “Risky Business,” “Moonlighting,” “Supernatural,” and “New Girl.”

He has more than 160 credits listed on his IMDB profile and nearly four decades of experience in the film industry.