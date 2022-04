One might think sofas can only come so many shapes and sizes, but you'd be surprised how many unique pieces you can find these days. Whether it's an l-shape sectional or a small loveseat, there are actually so many options to choose from. One of our current favorite silhouettes is the floor sofa. These low-profile designs have been constantly popping up on our social feeds for interior design inspiration. Not only are they trendy and stylish, but they're known to be cozy and lounge-worthy too. What exactly qualifies a floor sofa? Rather than having legs like a traditional sofa, the bottom of the cushions have one thinner base layer that sits right on the floor.

