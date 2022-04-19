Late-season nor’easter to bring heavy rain, gusty winds and even some snow

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A late-season nor’easter arriving will make it a stormy night, and the effects of the storm could linger into Tuesday morning’s commute.

The storm is pumping a lot of moisture from the south and will bring copious amounts of rain for the city and surrounding areas. Some areas in New Jersey and in the Hudson Valley have just dealt with some storms over a week ago that cause rivers like the Hackensack to overflow their banks and cause flooding. Unfortunately, this storm has potential to create additional flooding for those same areas.

Along the coast, Wind Advisories have been posted as gusts to over 50 mph are possible. That wind will also pile water up along coastal sections as well. Coastal Flood Warnings have been issued for the Western shoreline of Long Island Sound as tides on late Monday night may run some 2 feet above normal causing moderate flooding. All other coastal sections are under Coastal Flood Advisories as minor tidal flooding will be possible during the overnight high tide cycle.

In New Jersey’s Morris County, The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook and Flood Watch, which will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Rainfall totals from up to 1.5 inches are likely, with totals hitting 2 inches in some areas. An advisory was also issued for New York City — the Flood Watch lasts through 8 a.m. tomorrow.

Across the higher elevations inland, temperatures will be cold enough to produce a heavy wet snow that may not only create icy conditions, but also power outages. Winter Weather Warnings have been issued for the Catskills, Poconos, and Adirondacks as a result

Light showers have already started to move in during the early evening hours. Heading into the late evening and overnight hours, expect the rain to become steadier and heavier. Along with the heavy downpours, the winds will be on the increase with gusts possibly exceeding 50 mph.

As much as 1 to 2 inches of rain may fall and it may come at a high rate creating flooding along area roadways as well as on streams and small rivers.

Across the higher elevations of the Catskills and Poconos, it will be cold enough for snow and it could be the heavy and wet variety. Snow amounts could range widely from 2 to 8 inches, with the highest spots possibly approaching 1 feet. Roads will by cold enough to make untreated roadways slushy by the time the morning commute gets going.

Regardless of rain or snow, the storm will be a quick-mover and it may be already over by daybreak. Unfortunately, we may still be dealing with after effects like any power outages and residual flooding during the Tuesday morning commute. The winds will also shift from the east to the northwest and continue to gust at around 20 to 30 mph. Expect highs to stay in the lower 50s.

Beyond Tuesday, the rest of the week looks to be quiet with temperatures on the climb. Expect highs to range from the upper 50s on Wednesday to around 70 degrees by Friday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.