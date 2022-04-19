ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Late-season nor’easter to bring heavy rain, gusty winds and even some snow

By Andrew Cruz, Mr. G, Video credit: Mr. G
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ad3LN_0fCzkUcx00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A late-season nor’easter arriving will make it a stormy night, and the effects of the storm could linger into Tuesday morning’s commute.

The storm is pumping a lot of moisture from the south and will bring copious amounts of rain for the city and surrounding areas. Some areas in New Jersey and in the Hudson Valley have just dealt with some storms over a week ago that cause rivers like the Hackensack to overflow their banks and cause flooding. Unfortunately, this storm has potential to create additional flooding for those same areas.

Along the coast, Wind Advisories have been posted as gusts to over 50 mph are possible. That wind will also pile water up along coastal sections as well. Coastal Flood Warnings have been issued for the Western shoreline of Long Island Sound as tides on late Monday night may run some 2 feet above normal causing moderate flooding. All other coastal sections are under Coastal Flood Advisories as minor tidal flooding will be possible during the overnight high tide cycle.

In New Jersey’s Morris County, The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook and Flood Watch, which will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Rainfall totals from up to 1.5 inches are likely, with totals hitting 2 inches in some areas. An advisory was also issued for New York City — the Flood Watch lasts through 8 a.m. tomorrow.

Across the higher elevations inland, temperatures will be cold enough to produce a heavy wet snow that may not only create icy conditions, but also power outages. Winter Weather Warnings have been issued for the Catskills, Poconos, and Adirondacks as a result

Light showers have already started to move in during the early evening hours. Heading into the late evening and overnight hours, expect the rain to become steadier and heavier. Along with the heavy downpours, the winds will be on the increase with gusts possibly exceeding 50 mph.

As much as 1 to 2 inches of rain may fall and it may come at a high rate creating flooding along area roadways as well as on streams and small rivers.

Across the higher elevations of the Catskills and Poconos, it will be cold enough for snow and it could be the heavy and wet variety. Snow amounts could range widely from 2 to 8 inches, with the highest spots possibly approaching 1 feet. Roads will by cold enough to make untreated roadways slushy by the time the morning commute gets going.

Regardless of rain or snow, the storm will be a quick-mover and it may be already over by daybreak. Unfortunately, we may still be dealing with after effects like any power outages and residual flooding during the Tuesday morning commute. The winds will also shift from the east to the northwest and continue to gust at around 20 to 30 mph. Expect highs to stay in the lower 50s.

Beyond Tuesday, the rest of the week looks to be quiet with temperatures on the climb. Expect highs to range from the upper 50s on Wednesday to around 70 degrees by Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Man sucker-punches Bronx father at work

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are looking for the man who sucker-punched a Bronx father while he was working at a store in East Harlem. Shivpersaud Kowlessar, 59, is the general manager at the American Outlet store in East Harlem. He moved to the United States from Guyana back in 2000 and has since been […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man gets 25 years to life in Bronx girlfriend’s stabbing death

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man who stabbed his girlfriend to death because he “realized he hated her” was sentenced Monday to 25 years to life behind bars, prosecutors said. Juana Alvarez, 52, was reported missing on Aug. 9, 2016, officials said. About two weeks later, police arrested Miguel Bonilla for fare evasion. While he […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Easter#Catskills#Extreme Weather#Coastal Flood
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
FOX40

Second storm in 3 days coming to Northern California

(KTXL) — After a record dry start to the year for California, the second storm in three days is approaching the state. This storm will ride the jet stream directly into Northern California. It is slightly stronger than Wednesday’s system but will move through the area faster. A soaking rain is expected in the Sacramento […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
PIX11

PIX11

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy