ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida, NY

Big fifth inning fuels Holland Patent baseball over Oneida on the diamond

Romesentinel.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Holland Patent baseball team scored eight runs in the fifth inning to pull away for a 17-6 win over host Oneida on Monday afternoon in the non-league game. Holland Patent had a 6-5 lead going into the fifth inning. The eight-run inning was helped by junior Alex McLaughlin’s two-run single...

romesentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Romesentinel.com

Oneida County STOP-DWI High School Baseball Classic returns

After a two-year hiatus, Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. Thursday announced the return of the Oneida County STOP-DWI High School Baseball Classic on Saturday. “We are happy to see this annual Oneida County tradition return after a two-year absence due to the pandemic,” Picente said. “For nine years, the STOP-DWI High School Baseball Classic has served as a catalyst for raising awareness of the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs among student athletes and their families. This great event educates a captive audience on many health and safety issues while showcasing the abundant baseball talent we have throughout our community.”
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

ROUNDUP: McMahon leads RFA girls lacrosse over Syracuse ...

Isibeal McMahon scored five goals to power the Rome Free Academy girls lacrosse team to a 17-4 steamrolling of Syracuse on the road Monday in non-league play. RFA’s Alexandra Tapia had a hat trick and two assists and teammate Drew Kopek also had a hat trick. Danielle D’Aiuto and...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oneida, NY
City
Holland Patent, NY
City
Camden, NY
City
Holland, NY
City
Westmoreland, NY
Oneida, NY
Sports
Romesentinel.com

Utica Comets edge Cleveland, rule as kings of the North Division

The Utica Comets are the American Hockey League’s North Division champions. The Comets needed to rally Wednesday to rule the North. The Comets scored three times in the third period – including Alexander Holtz’s highlight-worthy effort that became the eventual game-winner – to earn a 4-3 victory over the Cleveland Monsters on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to close a two-game series between the teams.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Funeral notices — April 19, 2022

ADAM — Ian A. Adam, 75, of Barneveld, on April 12, 2022. Private services, no calling hours. Burial St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Boonville. Arrangements by Dimbleby Funeral Homes, 7944 Steuben St., Holland Patent. Contributions to the Barneveld Volunteer Fire Co., 8530 Old Poland Rd., Barneveld, NY 13304 or the...
ONEIDA, NY
WKTV

Popeyes locations opening in New Hartford, Oneida, Rome

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Popeyes will soon open in New Hartford, and Liberty Restaurants of Albany LLC plans to open locations in Oneida and Rome as well. The New Hartford restaurant on Commercial Drive is slated to open at 10:30 a.m. on April 30. The grand opening will feature a raffle, merch giveaways and live music.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Baseball#Sports#The Holland Patent
Romesentinel.com

Ian A. Adam

BARNEVELD — Ian A. Adam, 75, of Barneveld, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center. He was born on February 8, 1947, in Brooklyn, New York, a son of the late Ian and Nancy (Coatsworth) Adam. Ian graduated in 1965 from Holland Patent High School and then enlisted in the US Navy and proudly served his country from 1965-1967 during the Vietnam War. On February 5, 1972, Ian was united in marriage to Anita Lord in St. Joseph’s Church in Boonville and recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. He was employed as a tractor trailer driver for Craine Silo, Barneveld, A.R. Grundy, Frontier Delivery and Rite Aid Distribution Center retiring after 25 years of service. Ian was also a licensed Water Plant Operator and worked part time for the Village of Barneveld for over 30 years. He was a member of the American Legion Leon R. Roberts Post 161, Holland Patent and the Mohawk Valley Corvette Club.
BARNEVELD, NY
Romesentinel.com

David J. Chmielewski

David J. Chmielewski, 59, of Rome, NY, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Crouse-Irving Memorial Hospital in Syracuse. Born in 1962, David was the second of five children from Daniel Chmielewski Sr. and Jeanne (Kochon) Lopez. David was a technical services representative with Clean Harbors in Syracuse. In 2019, he was named “Technical Services Representative of the Year.” This was a company-wide award. Clean Harbors has more than 20,000 employees in 450 offices across North America.
ROME, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Netherlands
Romesentinel.com

Judith A. Tomaselli

Judith A. “Judy” Tomaselli, age 74, died March 31, 2022, in Fort Pierce, Florida, after a brief illness. Judy was born on May 28, 1947, in Utica, NY, the daughter of Sam and Kay Tomaselli. She attended local schools graduating from New Hartford High School in 1964. She continued her education at Syracuse University where she earned a bachelor’s degree. After S.U. she attended the University of Missouri where she earned a master’s degree. She taught Home and Career skills at Perry Junior High School in New Hartford, NY, for 30 years before retiring in 2002.
UTICA, NY
Sturgis Journal

Stoll wins four events for Colon at Pittsford

The Colon track and field teams opened the season at Pittsford on Wednesday. The event was a SCAA jamboree, won by the Pittsford girls with 245 points and the Pittsford boys with 220.5 points. The Colon girls were second with 105 followed by Adrian Lenawee Christian in third with 82. Lenawee Christian was second for the boys with 108.5 points, Battle Creek St. Philip came in third with 88 and Colon was fourth with 69 points.
COLON, MI
Romesentinel.com

Linda LaRobardiere

Linda S. LaRobardiere, 60, of Camden, NY, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Abraham House in Rome, NY, after a yearlong gracious and valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born on June 6, 1961, in Oneida, NY, a daughter of Frank and Irene Ammann Jones. Linda attended Camden Central Schools, and was a graduate of Rome Free Academy and M.V.C.C., where she received her nursing degree.
CAMDEN, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning’s Riley Davis scores twice in Canisius lax OT win

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning’s Riley Davis came up in the clutch. (Photo – Canisius Athletics) Davis, a sophomore midfielder for Canisius women’s lacrosse, scored two fourth quarter goals in the Golden Griffins 11-10 overtime win at Marist College on Wednesday. Canisius erased a 10-7 deficit in the fourth to earn the big win. Senior […]
CORNING, NY
Romesentinel.com

Congressman joins Sheriff Maciol for farm visit

HOLLAND PATENT — U.S. Congressman Antonio Delgado swung by the dairy farm of Oneida County Sheriff Robert M. Maciol in Holland Patent Friday afternoon to have a chat with local farmers. Delgado is a Democrat running for re-election in the new 19th Congressional District, which contains Southern Oneida County...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Times Herald-Record

Softball: Monroe-Woodbury's Brianna Roberts voted Varsity 845 player of the week

Monroe-Woodbury senior Brianna Robert has a proven record in the softball pitching circle. which has led to her scholarship signing with Division I Kennesaw State. “She lifts a lot and trains hard,’’ said Penny Roberts, her mom, a past Olympian and MW head coach. “When she doesn’t have a wave of tournaments coming, she’s always in the gym. When she does have to pick up her volume of pitching, I think her body is prepared for it, so she takes that piece of her training really seriously.’’
WOODBURY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy