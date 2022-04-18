Big fifth inning fuels Holland Patent baseball over Oneida on the diamond

BARNEVELD — Ian A. Adam, 75, of Barneveld, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center. He was born on February 8, 1947, in Brooklyn, New York, a son of the late Ian and Nancy (Coatsworth) Adam. Ian graduated in 1965 from Holland Patent High School and then enlisted in the US Navy and proudly served his country from 1965-1967 during the Vietnam War. On February 5, 1972, Ian was united in marriage to Anita Lord in St. Joseph’s Church in Boonville and recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. He was employed as a tractor trailer driver for Craine Silo, Barneveld, A.R. Grundy, Frontier Delivery and Rite Aid Distribution Center retiring after 25 years of service. Ian was also a licensed Water Plant Operator and worked part time for the Village of Barneveld for over 30 years. He was a member of the American Legion Leon R. Roberts Post 161, Holland Patent and the Mohawk Valley Corvette Club.

BARNEVELD, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO