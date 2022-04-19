ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota on pace for second-coldest month of April in 60 years

By Paul Hodowanic
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EBnKt_0fCzjIFG00

April 2022 is on pace to be the second-coldest month of April in Minnesota in the last 60 years and ninth-coldest since 1872, according to National Weather Service data.

The average temperature through 18 days has been 38.8 degrees, 5.4 degrees colder than average. The only colder month of April since 1962 was 2018, which averaged 37.6 degrees.

“We still have 13 days to go, but it’s quite surprising,” said Caleb Grunzke, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “This April has been anomalously cold.”

The one reprieve from that brutal 2018? There's been only 1.6 inches of snowfall so far this month. In April 2018, a record 26 inches of snow fell.

But what has increased is wind speeds. Wind speeds have been above average in 12 of the 18 days so far this month with several days of gusts over 40 miles per hour.

So when will it finally get back on track?

“Halfway through the month of May we could see improvement, '' Grunzke said. “Probably not above normal temperatures but closer to normal.”

That would mean temperatures in the mid to low 60s. Minnesotans will get a taste of that warm weather later this week. Grunzke says national weather forecasts show temperatures could climb into the 70s this weekend, however they will not last. Like Minnesotans have been accustomed to, it will just be a tease of spring before returning down into the 40s.

“It will probably not be as cold as it is now, but that spring warmth will not last for long,” Grunzke said.

Grunzke said there’s no indication this extended cold streak will have a major impact on the summer outlook. He’d only get concerned about that if the cold spell stretches deep into May. As of now, long-term forecasts continue to show the summer will be warmer than average.

“It’s not unheard of for these cold temperatures to last into May,” Grunzke said. “I guess people just forget and are getting stir crazy with wanting it to warm up.”

Comments / 1

Related
103.7 THE LOON

Update: Strong Storms Possible in Minnesota Friday, Saturday

UNDATED -- Here in St. Cloud we picked up another quarter of an inch of rain. We're officially at 1.83 inches so far this month, which is about a quarter-inch above normal. There is a chance for thunderstorms Friday into Friday night, and a few storms could produce large hail. The greatest risk area is across southwest Minnesota.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
AM 1390 KRFO

One Amazing Benefit of Our Cool Spring This Year in Minnesota

If you'd like some warmer weather to finally arrive in Minnesota, at least there IS one benefit of the cool weather we've been experiencing so far this year. As it turns out, while many of us would like the weather to finally warm up for good this spring here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, so would the many mosquitoes that are set to breed this spring. And, the cooler spring weather we've been experience could just mean that there won't be as many of Minnesota's State Bird mosquitoes to bug us later this summer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Severe weather threat for Minnesota Friday night and Saturday

Sunny skies and high temps in the 50s will give southern Minnesota a gorgeous day Thursday, but skies could turn active Friday night and Saturday in parts of Minnesota. The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed much of Minnesota in a slight risk for severe storms Friday, and a very small area of far southwestern Minnesota in an enhanced risk. The biggest threat with Friday's storms will be large hail.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Yards Uprooted By Hungry Large Critters After Snow Melt

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s about time for spring yard work to begin, but some Minneapolis neighbors are facing backyards uprooted, left with big patches of dirt. Two homes in the Linden Hills neighborhood in southwest Minneapolis woke up to this muddy mess in their yards this week. Matthew Eickman, CEO of Abra Kadabra Environmental Services, says this much yard damage is rare after the spring melt, but not unheard of. “To me it looks like something’s looking for food,” said Eickman. “It appears as if a larger animal was kind of pulling out all of the grass back. Looks like there was some...
CBS Sacramento

VIDEO: Funnel Cloud Spotted Near Stockton As Extreme Weather Rolls Through NorCal

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – A funnel cloud was spotted in San Joaquin County near Stockton as extreme weather rolled through Northern California on Thursday. The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement warning about wind and hail across the Stockton, Lathrop and Ione areas until 1:45 p.m. A special weather statement has been issued for Stockton CA, Lathrop CA, Ione CA until 1:45 PM PDT pic.twitter.com/16s5ciCabM — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) April 21, 2022 Residents reported seeing periodic dumps of hail across those areas. Other people also reported seeing a funnel cloud southeast of Stockton. It doesn’t appear that the funnel cloud ever touched the ground, however. Thunderstorms are expected throughout Northern California on Thursday as an unusually strong winter storm moves through the region. The Sierra Nevada is being buried in snow, prompting chain controls.
STOCKTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Forecasts#Temperature#Wind Speeds#Minnesotans
CBS Minnesota

Bird Flu Having ‘Devastating’ Impact On Minnesota Raptors

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The highly-contagious avian flu is having a devastating impact on Minnesota raptors. The University of Minnesota Raptor Center has reported 23 positive cases of bird flu in bald eagles, red tail hawks and great horned owls. Those numbers are from the last three weeks. Great horned owls are a special site at Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis, if you’re lucky enough to see them. “They’re just very majestic and gorgeous,” said Minneapolis resident Kelly Kellner. “You always know when the babies are here and where the owls are at. Everybody let’s everybody else know.” But the community is mourning the loss...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KCAU 9 News

April 21st Late: Warm & humid Friday, scattered storm chances

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight expect rain and rumbles of thunder with a low of 53°. There’s a Marginal Risk for severe weather in southern parts of our KCAU 9 Coverage Area approaching I-80 and the Omaha Metro where a few thunderstorms may produce 1/2 inch to 1 inch sized hail stones. Friday will […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
Y-105FM

Winter Storm Headed To NE Minnesota

Duluth, MN (KROC AM News) - A springtime winter storm is on its way to Minnesota’s Arrowhead region and by Wednesday evening, several inches of snow may be on the ground in some areas. A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of the North Shore. Duluth is...
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
96.7 The River

Should Minnesotans Be Taking Down Bird Feeders?

With the many reports of avian flu in the state of Minnesota, should we still be filling our bird feeders? The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources shared an update on avian influenza on April 15th that answered that question:. Should I take down my bird feeders?. We do not have...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Why Are There So Many Boxelder Bugs This Season?

Originally published on April 19 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There’s a particular insect bugging people early this spring, even though it’s more known to make an appearance in the late summer. Several homeowners emailed us wondering: Why are there so many boxelder bugs this season? Will they be as prevalent as last year? Artwork catches the eye in the window at the Everett & Charlie gallery near Lake Harriet. Yet, it’s these pesky pests trying to steal the spotlight, or sunlight rather. Boxelders were crawling across the gallery’s front window Tuesday afternoon. “They like to gather on the southside of my home and sun themselves,”...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Warming Winters Up North Is ‘Signature Change’ In Minnesota’s Climate, Experts Say

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is known for its winters, but the northern part of the state is home to some of the fastest-changing winter conditions in the country. Even though many other places are now warming at that rapid rate, too. “Warming winters, that’s our signature change in our climate for sure,” said Kenny Blumenfeld, with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resource’s State Climatology Office. “They change in a subtle way, but they’re changing profoundly.” Take the ice on our 10,000 lakes for example. Lakes now freeze over about nine days later than they did in 1967. And the ice gives out...
MINNESOTA STATE
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
782K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy