Man pleads guilty to hitting woman, 87, with golf club, robbing her at NJ airport: officials

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A New Jersey man who allegedly struck an 87-year-old woman with a golf club and robbed her at a New Jersey airport in 2019 pleaded guilty last week, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office announced Monday.

David Steen, 54, of Marlton, pleaded guilty last Thursday to aggravated assault and robbery and faces up to 10 years in prison after he allegedly hit the octogenarian and robbed her of her jewelry during the incident on Sept. 23, 2019.

According to the prosecutor's office, the unnamed woman was hitting golf balls at the Robert J. Miller Airpark in Berkeley Township when she was approached by Steen.

Steen allegedly pushed her to the ground and hit her in the head with a golf club. He then ripped a gold chain and a gold crucifix from her neck and fled the scene.

The elderly victim was able to return to her car and drive home. Her friend drove her to an urgent care facility in Lacey Township for treatment of her injuries. The victim gave a detailed description of her alleged attacker and his vehicle to detectives who responded to the facility, later assisting in a composite sketch of the suspect.

Authorities were able to identify Steen as the individual responsible for the robbery and assault of the victim, and an arrest warrant was issued on Oct. 3, 2019.

Four days later, Steen was arrested in Burlington County by the New Jersey State Police during an unrelated motor vehicle stop. He was arrested and has been held since in the Ocean County Jail.

Steen is scheduled to be sentenced in June, officials said.