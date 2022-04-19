ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Sign of the times: Coroner calls for roadside warnings to alert headphones-wearing pedestrians of electric cars risk

By David Churchill
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Signs warning pedestrians not to wear headphones while crossing roads could be put up across the country amid increasing concerns about silent electric cars.

Pedestrians and joggers who listen to music or talk on their mobile phones have been identified as being at growing risk.

A coroner called for the signs after a woman thought to be wearing headphones was killed while crossing a country road in Wales.

Margaret May Lewis, 63, was struck by a car on a 60mph stretch next to the Montgomery Canal, a beauty spot popular with families and children, as she crossed from one towpath to another in November 2020.

Witnesses said the car ‘had a quiet engine which could not be heard at the time of the accident’.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zSVB6_0fCzioP100
A coroner has called for signs to be put up to remind people to take of their headphones before crossing roads (stock image)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OJpJL_0fCzioP100
There are concerns that the increasing number of quiet electric cars could lead to more people, who are wearing headphones, being hit by cars (stock image of a Tesla)

In a ruling aimed at preventing future deaths, the coroner for South Wales Central Dr Sarah-Jane Richards said new signs were needed warning pedestrians about the dangers of crossing roads while wearing headphones.

She said: ‘With the increasing popularity of noiseless electric cars, the frequency of wearing earphones while taking exercise and the B4398 [where the death happened] having a 60mph speed limit, I consider there is a risk of reoccurrence of such an accident.

‘Within the Highway Code, it states, “Keep looking and listening for traffic while you cross, in case there is any traffic you did not see or other traffic appears suddenly”.’

Dr Richards also called for road signs to warn drivers of pedestrians ahead potentially using headphones while crossing roads.

The Canal and River Trust, which maintains the Montgomery Canal, says it is considering putting up signs at beauty spots near roads across the 2,000 miles of waterways it oversees.

The AA backed the call, asking councils and highways agencies to identify where else across the country the signs may be needed.

The motoring group’s roads policy chief Jack Cousens said: ‘Existing road signs that warn of pedestrians in the road don’t necessarily convey the type of danger ahead at these popular crossings.’

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Notorious fly-tipping hotspot dubbed 'The Road to Nowhere' on abandoned dual carriageway in Wales is restored to nature after campaigners help remove mountains of rubbish including 1,800 tyres

A notorious fly-tipping hotspot dubbed 'The Road to Nowhere' on an abandoned dual carriageway in Wales has been restored to nature after campaigners undertook a major clear up including the removal of 1,800 tyres. The disused road off the M4 in Newport was piled so high with waste it was...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Road Signs#Headphones#The Coroner#Vehicles#Traffic Accident
Daily Mail

Harrowing 911 call reveals workers 'didn't secure the seatbelt' of 14-year-old who fell to his death from 430-foot Orlando drop tower: Caller says teen was 'not responsive' but possibly still alive immediately after fall

A harrowing 911 call revealed how Orlando's ICON theme park employees 'didn't secure the seatbelt' of a 14-year-old boy who fell to his death from a 430-foot drop tower this week. 'They didn't secure the seatbelt on him,' an unidentified woman caller told a 911 operator. 'They're saying he's breathing,...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
KKTV

WATCH: Body-worn camera released with claims that a girl in Colorado got out of a DUI by flirting after blowing a’3.8′ BAC

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A sheriff’s office in Colorado is addressing a video on social media where a girl claims she got out of a DUI after blowing a “3.8″ BAC. The sheriff’s office shared a link to the video on Twitter on Monday. In the video, a girl can be heard saying, “I got out of a DUI and got let off with a warning, that officer deserves a raise.” The video was posted by someone with the handle @Imposter_Edits, it isn’t clear why the video was posted, but the caption on Twitter reads, “She was pulled over for driving drunk, blew a 3.8, but brags about flirting will the officer and getting let go with a warning and his number.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
Daily Mail

Mother and her newborn baby both die after child birth in Travelodge room: Police launch probe into 'unexplained' tragedy in Leicester city centre hotel

A mother and a newborn baby have both died after being found together in a city centre Travelodge hotel room shortly after the woman had given birth. Paramedics were seen running up a ramp leading to the 67-bedroom hotel at the Haymarket shopping centre in Leicester yesterday afternoon amid panicked scenes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"

The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Video shows woman mauled by pit bull escape by rolling into an elevator

Gruesome security camera footage shows a 25-year-old woman being savagely mauled by a pit bull as she crawls into an elevator in a desperate attempt to escape.The black dog, with its jaws latched onto her arm, violently shakes its head side to side as the woman drags it out of her apartment and into the elevator.The unidentified woman was putting shoes on in the bedroom of her home in Colombia when the dog attacked out of nowhere, according to La Opinion."Her reaction was to crawl to the door and go out into the hallway, hoping that some neighbour would help...
ACCIDENTS
Long Beach Tribune

Young Black man was kicked off the plane after refusing to remove ‘anti-Biden’ sweater allegedly violating the airline traveling policies, lawsuit

With the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic more than two years ago, people stopped traveling and airlines have been heavily hit by the pandemic losing millions of dollars each day. Once the restrictions loosened and people started traveling again, airlines had to adapt and implement strict pandemic measures to keep everyone as safe as possible during flights.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

340K+
Followers
31K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy