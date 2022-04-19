ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Darin Gantt: If Carolina Could Find A Edge At 6 It Wouldn’t Break My Heart

By ehludwig
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ve6pS_0fCziToe00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N2eQ0_0fCziToe00

Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

The beat reporter covering the Carolina Panthers for Panthers.com joined Kyle Bailey on Monday’s edition of The Clubhouse as he looked into all of the rumors swirling around the NFL with just 10 days until the NFL Draft.

Things started with Darin looking at all of the smokescreens hitting the NFL world 10 days before the Draft officially starts as he said this is what happens sometimes when the rumors start earlier than normal but the 1 constant this year is that the Panthers really need an OT and a QB.

When it came to the QB position Kyle asked Darin if there is a feeling that the Panthers brass has to get a new QB to turn the ship around as Darin responded by telling Kyle that the pressure is to make a good decision as being hellbent to take solely a QB could lead to big mistakes as they are not wanting to make a move just to make a move.

Darin also addressed the potential of the Panthers drafting an edge rusher with the 6th pick by saying:

“If they are in a spot at 6 where there isn’t the tackle of their preference and they are not ready to take a QB I could absolutely see Defensive End happening at 6.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Pays Tribute To Cowboys Great Tony Romo

Today is Tony Romo’s 42nd birthday. To celebrate, fans are taking a trip down memory lane and paying tribute to one of the greatest undrafted players in the history of the league. Romo spent 13 years in Dallas. He carved out an incredible career in a Cowboys uniform, passing...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
The Spun

Look: A New Favorite Has Emerged For Arch Manning

20 years ago the Texas Longhorns successfully the recruited Vince Young, the most hyped quarterback prospect of the era. By the way things are looking, they could be on the verge of landing the most hyped signal caller of this era too. According to Jeremy Crabtree of On3 Recruiting, the...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Rule Change News

College football will implement several new rules this upcoming season, including one to address the targeting penalty. Under previous rules, players who were called for targeting in the second half would need to sit out the first half of the next game. A new rule could change that process. Teams...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Beat#The 1#Edge Rusher#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#Panthers Com#Clubhouse#The Nfl Draft#Qb
fadeawayworld.net

Skip Bayless Says Claims Jimmy Butler Told Erik Spoelstra That He Doesn't Want To Share The Floor With Victor Oladipo

The Miami Heat are the 1st seed in the Eastern Conference but have flown under the radar in a lot of ways this season. The team also had to deal with an altercation between their superstar and their head coach. Jimmy Butler and Erik Spoelstra had what seemed like a very serious argument during the Heat's loss to the Golden State Warriors in March.
MIAMI, FL
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

51
Followers
410
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's sports leader!

 https://wfnz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy