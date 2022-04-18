Chicago mom wants to buy store where her daughter was killed
Nyisha Beemon, the mother of 18-year-old Jaya Beemon who was killed in 2020, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how she’s now seeking to buy the store on the South Side where she was murdered, and how she’s on a mission to turn her pain into purpose.Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Follow @LisaDentSpeaks
Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandevelde Follow @LaurenLapka
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.
Comments / 0