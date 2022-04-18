ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago mom wants to buy store where her daughter was killed

By Brian Althimer
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YmCjd_0fCziQAT00

Nyisha Beemon, the mother of 18-year-old Jaya Beemon who was killed in 2020, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how she’s now seeking to buy the store on the South Side where she was murdered, and how she’s on a mission to turn her pain into purpose.

WGN Radio

WGN Radio

ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

