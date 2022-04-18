Chicago mom wants to buy store where her daughter was killed

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're learning more about the young woman shot outside her home in Lincoln Square on Wednesday..Witnesses tell CBS 2 three men with assault rifles fired more than a dozen shots at her in broad daylight. CBS 2's Asal Rezaei has the story.The victim's two roommates were actually moving their things out of the unit. They said they do not feel safe staying there. They are traumatized after what happened with gunshots still seen on the neighbor's garage.Almost too many bullet holes to count in the front of the 24-year-old victim's car. She's recovering in the hospital after witnesses...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 35 MINUTES AGO