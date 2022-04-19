ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, WV

RCHA Financial Opportunity Center creates new incentives

By Heather Hale
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Financial Opportunity Center in the Randolph County Housing Authority (RCHA) has introduced new incentive programs.

The incentive program gives clients an opportunity to earn up to $450 while they work towards their long term financial goals and has been offering financial and employment coaching to five counties in West Virginia for over a year.

Lexi Taylor, an economics stability coach for the Supportive Services Department at the Randolph County Housing Authority, said, ”They open a savings account and then dedicate themselves to depositing $25 a month for a year. At the end of that year, they’re going to have $300 in that savings account. We’ll go ahead and just completely match that, so that’s a chance for them to double their savings. And then, we also have the 6 month track, which is $35 for six months and at the end of that they will have $200 saved, and we’ll match that as well.”

The deadline to qualify for the matching incentives through the Financial Opportunity Center with the RCHA is May 20.

