ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincolnshire, IL

Reckless driver who allegedly struck Lincolnshire officer nabbed in Iowa

WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13HgT0_0fCziILt00

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. — A man accused of striking a female Lincolnshire officer with his vehicle and fleeing the scene last week was located in Iowa, authorities said Monday.

Michael J. Ockerman, 32, of no permanent address, was arrested in Dubuque, Iowa, near an entrance of one of the city’s parks. He is currently in police custody awaiting extradition to Lake County for aggravated battery.

Police allege Ockerman was driving recklessly in the area of northbound Milwaukee Avenue and Aptakisic Road around 5:20 p.m. Thursday. Arriving officers encountered Ockerman driving in circles on the roadway, disrupting northbound Milwaukee Avenue traffic.

2 CPD officers among 5 injured in crash on Dan Ryan

Police said a female officer exited her squad car in an attempt to block off the roadway as a precautionary measure. Ockerman’s vehicle then struck the officer before speeding off, according to police. Lincolnshire police decided not to pursue Ockerman to avoid serious injury to motorists.

The injured officer was transported from the scene to Advocate Condell Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. She has since been released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Police: Child found dead in Indiana was stuffed into suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
INDIANA STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford officers attacked during stolen car arrest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police officers came under attack by four people while trying to arrest Brishawn Vaughn, 18, after a pursuit early Thursday morning. Police said officers spotted a stolen vehicle in the 700 block of Bell School Road. As officers approached, police say the driver, Vaughn, crashed into a squad car and […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Lincolnshire, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Lincolnshire, IL
City
Dubuque, IA
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WTHR

Cattle killed in Illinois interstate crash that critically injured driver

JOLIET, Ill. — A semi driver was critically injured in a crash that let numerous cattle loose on an Illinois highway Tuesday. Police said the crash happened Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 80 in Joliet, when a cattle hauler struck another semi. State police told NBC Chicago the driver of the hauler was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
JOLIET, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wgn Tv
The Independent

Urgent appeal for two missing girls, 14, who disappeared from hospital car park in pyjamas

Police have made an urgent appeal to find two missing teenage girls last seen in a hospital car park wearing pyjamas and slippers. Aleighsha and Livia, both 14-years-old, were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am.Aleighsha is described of a slim build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.Livia is also of a slim build but has light brown hair, blue eyes and wears a nose ring. Police have not releaed their surnames as part of the appeal. A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Officers and their families are becoming increasingly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TMZ.com

'We Ready' Rapper, Archie Eversole, Shot in the Face While Asleep

"We Ready" rapper, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds ... this according to cops. According to the police report ... Archie told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn't see who shot him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Little girl found abandoned in alley after apparently being dropped off from stolen SUV

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A sport-utility vehicle was stolen with a child inside Wednesday night, and the little girl was abandoned in an alley near Union Station. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, the girl – believed to be 3 years old – was reunited with her parents at Lurie Children's Hospital late Wednesday. You can only imagine how scary the ride with a stranger must have been for the child, who was inside the car when it was stolen at Roosevelt Road and Clinton Street. CBS 2 was there when Chicago Police officers carried the child away as she cried...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Search on for attackers in violent home invasion in Oak Lawn

OAK LAWN,  Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Oak Lawn were searching for four perpetrators in a home invasion that targeted an elderly woman int the southwest suburb late Tuesday. At 6:10 p.m., the woman answered a ring at her door to find a woman wearing what looked like an orange or red coat. The woman at the door was posing as if she were selling candy, police said. Soon afterward, a man wearing what looked like a white T-shirt over a blue hoodie forced his way into the house at gunpoint – knocking the victim to the ground. That man held the older woman down at gunpoint, while another man came in and ransacked the home. The suspects fled and met with a fourth person driving a white Kia Optima as a getaway car. They were last seen traveling on 105th Place near Cicero Avenue. The victim suffered minor injuries. Police released multiple surveillance photos. Anyone who can help to identify the suspects is asked to contact the Oak Lawn Police Detective Division at (708) 907-4051. Tips can also be texted to (708) 613-8477 and video can be sent to Oaklawn-Il.gov/camera-share.
OAK LAWN, IL
BBC

Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter

A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGN News

WGN News

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy