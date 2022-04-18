ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMC Releases Trailer for Noir Thriller Series ‘Dark Winds’ (TV News Roundup)

By Sasha Urban
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMC released the trailer for its upcoming original series, “Dark Winds.” Based on the “Leaphorn & Chee” books by Tony Hillerman, the noir thriller premieres June 12 on AMC and AMC+ with its first two episodes and a new episode each Sunday thereafter. “Dark Winds”...

NCIS: Los Angeles star lines up new TV series

NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J has added yet another TV job to his very busy schedule. The actor will be returning this autumn for the 14th season of the West Coast NCIS spin-off as Special Agent Sam Hanna, and he is currently co-hosting the CBS reality show Come Dance With Me with NCIS: LA co-star Chris O'Donnell.
HBO Max Removes Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie

One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
New Thriller Series Takes Over Netflix Top 10

Over the last month or so, Netflix has been absolutely dominated by the new season of Bridgerton. The acclaimed romantic dramedy from Shonda Rhimes has been nothing short of a behemoth for the streaming service, recently breaking its own viewership record to become the most-watched season debut in Netflix history. This week, however, another Netflix original series has started to soar, taking Bridgerton's pole position in the daily Netflix Top 10 list.
Camila Cabello
Roselyn Sánchez
Cheryl Hines
Rachael Harris
Pamela Adlon
Kaley Cuoco
Ralph Kiser, 'Survivor' Competitor, Dead at 56

Former Survivor: Redemption Island star Ralph Kiser has died. Kiser, who finished the CBS series' 22nd season in eighth place, passed away at around 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday, with his nephew George Kiser telling The Sun, "he was a hard working man, and a damn good hunter." He was 56.
Sasha Obama Reportedly Has A Boyfriend — Meet Clifton Powell

No matter who your mom is, there is a good chance that they’ll say too much about your dating life. Unfortunately, Michelle Obama is no exception, despite her years of media training as the former First Lady. During an April 19 interview on The Ellen Show, Michelle opened up about her family life, saying that her daughters — Malia and Sasha — have grown a lot since they last visited the talk show in 2008 to meet The Jonas Brothers. (Ah, simpler times.) She told Ellen DeGeneres, “They loved the Jonas Brothers. Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives,” she explained. Um, hold up: I knew Malia was seeing Rory Farquharson, but who is Sasha dating? Meet Clifton Powell Jr., her rumored beau.
Sasha Obama Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of This Famous Actor

After the former First Lady spilled that both her daughters have boyfriends, the 20-year-old has been seen hanging out with the son of a very familiar face. If you were still in denial that Malia and Sasha Obama are grown women living their best young lives, their mom recently reminded us all.
The One American Serial Killer Whose Star Won’t Stop Rising

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication. To...
Michelle Obama Reveals That Daughters Sasha and Malia Both Have Boyfriends

Watch: Michelle Obama Lands Healthy Kids' Show "Waffles + Mochi" The little girls we saw grow up in the White House are Becoming adults!. On The Ellen DeGeneres Show on April 20, Michelle Obama took a moment to marvel at how fast her and husband Barack Obama's two daughters—Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20—have grown up and also shared that both are in relationships.
People Are So Mad At Jaden Smith For His Latest Viral Interview Comments—Is He Serious?!

While Jaden Smith is certainly not stirring up as much controversy lately as his father, Will Smith (who will ever forget that Oscars/ Chris Rock slap?) the musician and actor, 23, is ruffling more than just a few feathers with his latest viral interview comments. Last week, an old clip of Smith’s 2018 interview with rapper Big Boy went viral on the internet after it showed the young artist criticizing other people in his generation and insinuating he was smarter than others his age due to his upbringing.
‘Nancy Drew’ Spin-off ‘Tom Swift’ Gets The CW Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

“Tom Swift,” a spinoff of the mystery series “Nancy Drew,” will premiere its first episode May 31 on The CW, the network announced Friday. The series, which was first announced in 2020, stars Tian Richards (“Burdin,” “Dumplin'”) as the title character, who was first created in the 1910 book “Tom Swift and His Motor Cycle.” Originally portrayed as a teen inventor, the series reimagines Swift as a Black, gay billionaire who is thrust into conflict with a mysterious global cabal following the sudden disappearance of his father. Richards first appeared as the character in Season 2 of “Nancy Drew.”
Roar Trailer Released by Apple TV+

Streaming service Apple TV+ continues to build an impressive library of compelling original titles, the latest of which being the dark comedy Roar, which has just earned its first trailer. The anthology series has brought together an immensely talented roster of performers to bring each standalone story to life, with the series coming from creators and co-showrunners Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive, who previously delivered audiences the Netflix series GLOW. Roar is inspired by a series of short stories by Cecelia Ahern. You can check out the first trailer for Roar below before all eight episodes of the series debut on Apple TV+ on April 15th.
How to watch ‘Halo’ TV series: release time, price, cast, trailer

“Halo,” the TV adaptation of the popular video game series, is premiering on Paramount Plus on Thursday, March 24. The series stars Pablo Schreiber and Jen Taylor, who are joined by Natascha McElhone, Yerin Ha, Charlie Murphy, Shabana Azmi, Bokeem Woodbine, Kate Kennedy, Natasha Culzac, and Bentley Kalu. Here’s...
Paramount Plus Unveils Official Trailer for ‘The Godfather’ Origins Series ‘The Offer’ (TV News Roundup)

Set in the early 1970s, “The Offer” stars Miles Teller as Albert S. Ruddy, who is hired as the producer for the film adaptation of the best-selling novel “The Godfather,” written by Mario Puzo (played by Patrick Gallo). While the series faces typical behind the scenes tension between its director Francis Ford Coppola (Dan Fogler) and producing team, the filming grows more complicated when mob boss Joe Colombo (Giovanni Ribisi) signs on to help assist in the production. In addition to Teller, Gallo, Fogler and Ribisi, the series will also star Matthew Goode, Juno Temple, Burn Gorman and Colin Hanks.
