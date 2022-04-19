ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The dash to Dover is on: More than 1,000 migrants have crossed the Channel in the five days since Priti Patel unveiled the deal to send asylum seekers straight to Rwanda

By David Barrett Home Affairs Correspondent
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

More than 1,000 migrants have come across the Channel since last week’s announcement of an asylum deal with Rwanda.

An estimated 90 people, mainly men, were picked up by a Border Force vessel and brought into Dover yesterday morning.

The Ministry of Defence, which has assumed command of operations in the Channel, confirmed there were 76 arrivals on Sunday.

It means that – not including yesterday’s unconfirmed total – 1,074 migrants have reached UK shores since details of the Rwanda agreement emerged on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zJA9P_0fCzg6LU00
Dozens of migrants flocked to Britain yesterday as there were warnings attempts to deter illegal crossings could lead to a short-term surge
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sljk8_0fCzg6LU00
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, following a small boat incident in the Channel
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16fQBT_0fCzg6LU00
Migrants picked up at sea while attempting to cross the English Channel, are pictured on a UK Border Force boat entering the marina in Dover, on April 18

Despite the intensity of the crisis, former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams added his voice to criticisms of the Rwanda scheme yesterday.

Asked by Times Radio presenter John Pienaar whether the deal was sinful, Lord Williams said: ‘In a word, yes. Without commenting on the motivation or moral standing of any individual, the policy itself seems to me to be not in accord with what I understand about God.’

His intervention came a day after one by his successor. Justin Welby said in his Easter Sunday sermon that the measures would not ‘stand up to the judgment of God’ and that there were ‘serious ethical questions about sending asylum seekers overseas’.

Home Secretary Priti Patel challenged critics of the deal to come up with alternative measures to solve the crisis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sWKXu_0fCzg6LU00
A young child in a yellow animal onesie was among a group of migrants brought in to Dover, Kent, after a small boat incident
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gW9DI_0fCzg6LU00
Under a scheme designed to crack down on migrants landing on British shores after crossing the Channel in small boats, the UK intends to provide those deemed to have arrived unlawfully with a one-way ticket to Rwanda 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lu3Ll_0fCzg6LU00
A group of migrants were saved from a small boat in the Channel today, given orange-red life jackets and brought to Dove

In a joint article for The Times with Rwandan foreign minister Vincent Biruta, she wrote: ‘We are taking bold and innovative steps and it’s surprising that those institutions that criticise the plan fail to offer their own solution.’

Since the start of the year 6,342 Channel migrants have arrived in the UK – a level not reached last year until early July.

Under Miss Patel’s new policy, ‘tens of thousands’ of migrants who arrive in Britain through ‘irregular’ routes will be sent to Rwanda to claim asylum there.

Energy minister Greg Hands said it would be a ‘significant deterrent’ against attempts to cross the Channel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SF2U9_0fCzg6LU00
More than 6,000 migrants have been detained after making the dangerous journey across the Channel so far this year
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21JMcc_0fCzg6LU00
A man gestures as migrants arrive at Dover Marina after being picked up by the border force in the Channel on April 18
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33XhB8_0fCzg6LU00
 The Government announced last week it plans to provide failed asylum seekers, including those crossing the Channel in small boats, with a one-way ticket to Rwanda
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BB3h3_0fCzg6LU00
Two large dinghies were detected with around 90 people crammed on board and were brought into Dover Harbour on the Border Force vessel Hurricane
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h5ZFR_0fCzg6LU00
Each migrant was given a life jacket and taken to Dover, Kent, for processing. However, even migrants arriving today could face being sent to Rwanda
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iM3LL_0fCzg6LU00
Migrants who are sent with a one-way ticket to Rwanda would face a flight more than 4,000 miles away to the African country
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vldC7_0fCzg6LU00
The UN has branded the proposed scheme as 'unacceptable' while the Archbishop of Canterbury said it was 'ungodly'

‘We think that it will work and we are confident that it will work,’ he told Times Radio.

‘We need to be sending that message now – that crossing the Channel illegally isn’t necessarily going to lead to the person being located in the UK.’

Other senior government figures say the Channel crisis is being driven by people-trafficking gangs.

They charge thousands of pounds for a seat in flimsy boats, leading to tragedies such as the drowning of 27 men, women and children last November.

In 2019, 39 trafficked Vietnamese migrants were found suffocated in the back of a refrigerated lorry in Purfleet, Essex.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46eAzh_0fCzg6LU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zjx4F_0fCzg6LU00
A record 28,395 migrants reached the UK illegally last year by taking small boats across the Channel, a 200 per cent increase on 2020's tally
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16iIqE_0fCzg6LU00
Migrants travelling to the UK on small boats will be put on jets and sent 4,000 miles away to Rwanda while their applications are processed. Pictured: A map detailing the plan proposed by the Prime Minister

A total of 28,526 migrants made the Channel crossing last year – three times the 2020 total – and Home Office officials have warned this year’s total could reach 65,000.

A Home Office spokesman said: ‘The UK has a proud history of supporting those in need of protection and our resettlement programmes have provided safe and legal routes to better futures for hundreds of thousands of people.

‘However, the world is facing a migration crisis on an unprecedented scale and change is needed to prevent vile people smugglers putting people’s lives at risk and to fix the broken global asylum system.

‘Rwanda is a fundamentally safe and secure country with a track record of supporting asylum seekers. They will process claims in accordance with the UN Refugee Convention, national and international human rights laws.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VIj2n_0fCzg6LU00
A view of facilities at Hope House, a hostel in Nyabugogo, the Gasabo district of the capital city Kigali, in Rwanda - where migrants shipped from Britain will initially be taken

How will the new Rwanda migrant scheme work?

Cross-channel arrivals assessed and anyone deemed an economic migrant rather than a refugee is sent to Rwanda

  • Initial agreement worth £120million over five years
  • Failed immigrants urged to start new life in Africa
  • Initially based at hostel in Kigali
  • Hope House is currently being used as budget accommodation for tourists
  • Privately owned, the East African nation's government is understood to be in negotiations to lease the property
  • Memorandum of understanding (MOU) says Government will screen asylum seekers 'without delay' after arrival in the UK
  • All requests will require approval from Rwanda before relocation
  • Nation can refuse to take people with criminal records
  • People who cross the Channel in small boats will undergo initial checks at the Western Jet Foil facility in Dover
  • Further checks at a processing site in Manston, Kent. Where their claim is deemed inadmissible, they may be removed to a 'third safe country'.
  • Royal Navy to lead Channel policing role, helping Border Force from today
  • PM attacked 'a formidable army of politically motivated lawyers' who have thwarted previous action
  • PM: 'Our compassion may be infinite but our capacity to help people is not. We can't ask the British taxpayer to write a blank cheque to cover the costs of anyone who might want to come and live here.'

Country
U.K.
