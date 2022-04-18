ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Zerorez | 4/18/22

KTNV
 3 days ago

Holiday parties can leave your home in a state...

www.ktnv.com

KTNV

Carley Knobloch | 4/19/22

The seasons bring change and this spring can mean advancing the technology that helps you manage your home. Tech lifestyle expert and mother, Carley Knobloch, joins us to share some new products that can help you keep with the times and manage your home. This segment is paid for by...
HOME & GARDEN
KTNV

LV Craft Shows® | 4/20/22

LV Craft Shows® is hosting 'Diva's Day Out,' Las Vegas' largest women's event once again! This Friday (4/22/22), from 5pm to 9pm and Saturday from 10am to 4pm, attendees can expect to be pampered with everything from shopping and crafts to live performances. This segment is paid for by...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Be The Best Home | 4/21/22

With the effects of climate become more and more noticeable in our daily lives, it's important make what changes you can in your daily life to better the planet. Kathryn Emery, Home Improvement Expert, joins us to talk about several products that can prepare you to be the leader of sustainability you are!
HOME & GARDEN
KTNV

Terra Wellington| 4/19/22

To celebrate Earth Day and share some ways you and I can make a difference by making conscious decisions, we are joined by the Editor and Chief of SimpleMomsGuide.com, Terra Wllington. Change is possible, and these tips can make a big difference. This segment is paid for by Airly Foods...
LIFESTYLE
KTNV

Howard's Appliance | 4/20/22

Choosing appliances for your home can be a chore. Howard's Appliance is utilizing new technologies to make it an enjoyable process and ensure you get the perfect fit.
HOME & GARDEN
KTNV

Pick Of The Litter | Best Mattress | 4/21/22

In this week's PICK OF THE LITTER, you'll meet Buddy! This sweet pup is available for adoption through the Las Vegas Valley Humane Society. Our PICK OF THE LITTER is paid for by Best Mattress.
SHOPPING
KTNV

TOTAL Transformation | 4/19/22

It puts the TOTAL in TOTAL Transformation . This morning, Dr. Kathleen Nash, discusses her program that not only will help you lose weight, but also potentially reverse things like Type 2 diabetes, without medication!. This segment is paid for by TOTAL Transformation.
FITNESS
KTNV

Raiders surprise local healthcare workers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders are continuing to make an impact in the Las Vegas community, and this time it's in the simple form of a, "thank you". What started out as just another workday for some healthcare workers at a local Walmart pharmacy, instead turned into a surprise they never expected.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Downtowns turn 'Lights Out' to safeguard spring bird migration

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Soaring skylines gleaming against the inky darkness: it’s a defining feature of most cities at night. Yet, those towering triumphs come with a dark side. “Basically, around a billion birds here in the U.S. are killed by running into buildings,” said ornithologist Jason Weckstein with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KTNV

Grandson of Muhammad Ali prepares for Las Vegas boxing debut

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From Tulsa to Atlanta, Georgia to New York City, and soon Las Vegas. Nico Ali Walsh is gearing up for the hometown fight of a lifetime. "MSG is the biggest fighting venue in the world, I believe, but in my heart, Vegas is the spot to be," shared Ali Walsh.
LAS VEGAS, NV

