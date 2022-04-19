ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Two Mountaineers to keep an eye on during this year’s Spring Game

By Casey Kay
WDTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - With those coming ad going through the NCAA Transfer Portal, the field will be looking a bit different for the WVU Spring Game. Two Mountaineers to keep an eye on are JUCO transfer Lee Kpogba and four year Mountaineer veteran Jordan Jefferson. Both guys have...

