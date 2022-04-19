ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, PA

Apartment building and home damaged in Carbon County

WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fXOuh_0fCzd91s00

NESQUEHONING, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Two buildings, including an apartment building, in Carbon County were damaged by a fire Monday afternoon.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00XAyF_0fCzd91s00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39QALW_0fCzd91s00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OQepR_0fCzd91s00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YaGXW_0fCzd91s00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I5Cd7_0fCzd91s00

Nesquehoning Fire Company Fire Chief told Eyewitness no one was injured in the fire.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Eyewitness News will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Police: Hughestown ‘drug house’ closed

HUGHESTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hughestown police executed a search warrant at a “drug house” which resulted in one arrest. Police say they executed a search warrant at a house in the 100 block of Division Street in Hughestown. While searching the house police found 2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and related packaging material. 33-year-old […]
HUGHESTOWN, PA
WBRE

Gunshot victim prompts hospital lockdown in Monroe County

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County hospital was on lockdown after a shooting victim walked into the emergency room Friday. According to a spokesperson for Lehigh Valley Hospital – Pocono, a shooting victim walked into the emergency department prompting the lockdown for everyone’s safety. They go on to say that the lockdown […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man charged after holding woman captive for two days, police

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man from Schuylkill County is facing charges of unlawful restraint after police say he held a woman captive for two days. 27-year-old Joshua Manuel Marsh is facing charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, simple assault and drug possession charges. According to court paperwork, Marsh had reached out […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Somerset County officials looking for wanted individuals

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Four people from the Somerset County area are wanted and officials are asking the public’s help in trying to find them. As of April 14, the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services and the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following individuals: Corey Weyand, 38, Friedens Area- wanted […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
Carbon County, PA
Government
Nesquehoning, PA
Government
County
Carbon County, PA
City
Nesquehoning, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pocono Update

Brushfires Run Rampant In Monroe County

Weather has been unusual, to say the least, in the Poconos, creating a perfect storm of wind and droughts in Monroe County, PA. On April 16th, 2022 WBRE reported firefighters rushing to the scene in the Jackson Township 200 Block of 5 Springs road to extinguish the flames that raged and started encroaching towards residential neighborhood homes. According to WFMZ, on April 15th, 2022, over five brush fires were reported in Monroe County alone. North of Walnut Port in Carbon County has also faced similar plagues.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
News Channel 34

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 bi;;opm PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

PA Dad Killed Over Car Parts: Police

A fight over car parts led to the death of a central Pennsylvania dad, WGAL News 8 reports citing Conewago Township police.*** Community Update*** Please be advised that the Conewago Township Police Department has made an arrest in the Linden...Posted by Conewago Township Police Department on Frid…
HANOVER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartment Building#Eyewitness News
WBRE

Two sentenced for alleged fentanyl ring in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce the sentencing of two men arrested in 2020 who police say were involved in a fentanyl trafficking ring. According to the United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, James Garris Jr., 52, of Wilkes-Barre, pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl to a victim who later overdosed from the drugs provided in […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WBRE

Gov. Wolf highlights federal assistance for Pennsylvania families

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf visited the Poconos to discuss his plans to financially support families struggling from COVID and inflation. Governor Wolf called on PA’s general assembly to pass legislation that would put $2,000 in the pockets of Pennsylvanians. “Right now, Pennsylvanians are hurting. I mean we just came through two […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

Five charged in connection to Scranton shooting

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators have arrested five men including three juveniles, whom they say are connected to a shooting that occurred at a Scranton basketball court. According to the Scranton Police Department, in March, officers responded to the Weston Field Basketball Courts for the report of shots fired. At the scene, officers say […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Wanted pair in Hazleton facing additional drug charges

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A pair in Hazleton who were wanted are now facing more charges after police say they engaged in a chase and discarded drugs while fleeing. According to Hazleton City Police, officers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop just after midnight Wednesday. Police say inside the car was driver Jonathan […]
HAZLETON, PA
Daily Voice

Passenger Killed In US 30 Crash In Central PA: State Police

A passenger died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on US 30 in central Pennsylvania on Tuesday, according to the state police. Devon Mansberger, 31, of York Haven, died at the scene of the crash just west of Granite Station Road at 4:15 p.m. Apr. 5, Pennsylvania state police report citing the Adams County coroner's office.
YORK HAVEN, PA
WBRE

Man charged with murdering wife in Snyder County

PENN TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators have charged a man with murder after they say he shot his wife multiple times during a domestic dispute. According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 1:00 p.m. on Monday police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Market Street for a report of shots fired.   As stated […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy