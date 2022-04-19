Apartment building and home damaged in Carbon County

NESQUEHONING, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Two buildings, including an apartment building, in Carbon County were damaged by a fire Monday afternoon.













Nesquehoning Fire Company Fire Chief told Eyewitness no one was injured in the fire.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Eyewitness News will have more information as it becomes available.

