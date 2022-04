Politicians in one Louisiana city say that crime is so out of control that they need to have their own, stricter gun laws. And that city is New Orleans. Representatives from that city made that appeal to the Louisiana House of Representatives' Criminal Justice Committee Tuesday. The measure, introduced by Democrat Rep. Mandie Landry, would allow city leaders to take steps to address the city's out-of-control crime and gun violence by regulating the use of firearms in Orleans Parish.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO