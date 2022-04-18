ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Hilaria Baldwin jokes she didn't manage to take an Easter photo of her whole family this year because it's 'hard with 756 kids'

By Esme Mazzeo
 3 days ago

Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin, and their kids attend as DreamWorks Animation presents The Boss Baby: Family Business World Premiere.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

  • Hilaria Baldwin told her Instagram followers that she doesn't have a family Easter photo this year.
  • "It's hard with one kid and it's still hard with 756 kids," she joked.
  • Baldwin and her husband Alec recently announced they're expecting their seventh child this fall.

Hilaria Baldwin, who recently announced she is expecting her seventh child with her husband Alec in the fall, explained why she couldn't share an Easter photo of her family with her followers this year.

"I didn't get a family photo today because…welp, yeah…it's hard with one kid and it's still hard with 756 kids 🤣," Baldwin wrote in a post. In lieu of a new festive photo, she shared a throwback video of her eldest daughter Carmen, 8, as a toddler walking around the house and singing "La Cucaracha."

The popular song with a complicated history has origins that date back to the Mexican Revolution between 1910 and 1917, per Medium .

"The Baldwinitos decided that nyc kids must have an Easter squirrel, as there aren't bunnies here.....the squirrel left some goodies this am," Baldwin explained.

She said that instead of taking pains to get a photo, her family "were all hanging out and laughing at old videos."

Baldwin shared the throwback of Carmen because "…it goes with the city critter theme I guess 😂."

Carmen is Baldwin's eldest child with her actor husband. Alec also has a 26-year-old daughter, Ireland, with ex Kim Basinger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gGUpD_0fCzcagl00
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin with their kids in 2018.

Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin also share sons Rafael Thomas, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5, Romeo Alejandro David, 3½, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 19 months, and daughter María Lucía Victoria, 13 months.

Alec recently shared a video of María Lucía on Instagram presumably to explain "why" he and Baldwin continue to have kids.

"People ask why. This is why," he wrote in the caption accompanying the video. "Being a parent is the ultimate journey." He doesn't explain who the "people" are or what "why" he's referring to.

The couple's statement to People on their latest new addition read in part:

"We have 'somos un buen equipo' engraved on our wedding bands. We say that to each other all the time at home — that we're a good team. One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 11

Hillary Lewinski
2d ago

Her name is Hillary. She is not Hispanic and in fact looking at her children, I bet she’s a bottle brunette! 🤠. And her husband is a murderer! These people are ridiculous if they think they can warm their way back onto the front page.

Reply(2)
12
Just Me
1d ago

Poor Halyna will never celebrate Easter with her son again. Her child suffers at every holiday without his Mother, meanwhile the Baldwins are flaunting their family every chance they get. Shameful.

Reply
5
Rachael Newingham
2d ago

Her name is halyna hutchins.. she didn't get Easter with her family!

Reply
6
