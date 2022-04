KENSINGTON, Md. (WJZ) — For the first time in nearly 50 years, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Kensington will open its doors to non-Mormons for an extended open house. Thousands of commuters catch a glimpse of the castle-like structure daily while traveling along the Capital Beltway. That is the most anyone who isn’t a member of the Mormon faith has seen of the church in years because it’s not open to the public. The open house and rededication were delayed due to the pandemic. The church will hold its open house from April 28 until June 11. The...

