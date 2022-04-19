ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield, NJ

No. 19 Seton Hall Prep over Bloomfield - Baseball recap

By Mak Ojutiku
 3 days ago
Ryan Sprock picked up his second win of the season by throwing a five-inning shutout three-hitter with nine strikeouts and one walk as Seton Hall Prep, No. 19 in the NJ.com...

DeCristofero, Haddon Township blank Sterling - Baseball recap

Aiden DeCristofero pitched a two-hit shutout, striking out five while walking four and hitting a batter as Haddon Township defeated Sterling, 6-0, in Somerdale. Nick Burns was 4-for-4 with a run, RBI and a double for Haddon Township (2-5), which erupted for five runs in the top of the fifth inning. Bobby Evans went 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored, and Colin Kolbe was 2-for-4 with a run, RBI and a double.
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Montgomery edges Phillipsburg - Softball recap

Reese Wilson allowed two runs on seven hits and then added an RBI-single at the plate as Montgomery won on the road, 3-2, over Phillipsburg. Wilson struck out five and walked one in seven innings for Montgomery (5-2), which managed nine hits on the day. Carey Smith and Lauren Tortolani...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
St. Mary (Ruth.) over North Arlington - Baseball recap

Adam Lopez struck out 10 over five innings to lead St. Mary (Ruth.) to a 4-1 victory over North Arlington at Tamblyn Field in Rutherford. Lopez, a sophomore, allowed one run, two hits and five walks in a 98-pitch performance for St. Mary (11-1). David Anderson got the last six outs for the save, five by strikeout, while allowing just one walk.
NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ
Gloucester Tech over Deptford - Softball recap

Tori Spinella allowed two runs, one earned, on four hits, walked two and struck out 10 as Gloucester Tech defeated Deptford 16-2 in five innings in Deptford. Faith Collier went 3-for-4 and scored four runs. Madison Formica went 2-for-2 with two RBI and one run scored for Gloucester Tech (8-3).
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Ramsey holds on to win over Lakeland - Girls lacrosse recap

Sydney Klepper led with seven goals and six assists as Ramsey held off a surging Lakeland to win at home, 18-16. Caitlyn Featherstone and Shannon Brown notched four goals and two assists apiece for Ramsey (3-4), which led 9-5 at halftime. Lillie Spiegelman struck twice while Amanda Mack scored in...
RAMSEY, NJ
