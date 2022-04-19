No. 19 Seton Hall Prep over Bloomfield - Baseball recap

Jameson Gorman went 1-for-2 with three RBI and a run scored to lead Gloucester to a victory on the road over Haddonfield, 7-5. Cody Gardzielik singled twice and drove in a pair of runs while John Daily went 3-for-3 with two stolen bases and two runs scored for Gloucester (4-2), which trailed by one after four before scoring four runs in the top of the fifth inning to swing the momentum.

HADDONFIELD, NJ ・ 22 MINUTES AGO