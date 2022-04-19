ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 hospitalized after Dayton crash

By Peter Curi
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person has been taken to a local hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Dayton.

According to the Dayton Police Department, officers responded a two-vehicle accident near the intersection of Hillcrest Avenue and Main Street just after 7 p.m. Monday.

Southbound traffic on Main Street was closed, as well as westbound traffic on Hillcrest Ave.

Authorities reported that one person was transported to Grandview Medical Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with 2 News as this story develops.

Victim identified in Dayton homicide

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner has released the identity of the 18-year-old who was shot and killed in his home on Tuesday, March 29. According to a release by Lt. Hall with the Dayton Police Department, 18-year-old Riley Clark had gotten into an altercation with his 18-year-old housemate. At some point during […]
Woman who died after Friday night crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of one of two people killed as the result of a crash in the Valley Station area Friday night has been released. Natalie R. Miller, 40, of Henryville, Ind., died Saturday morning at University Hospital. The two-vehicle crash happened at Dixie Highway and the...
Driver killed in 2 semi crash on I-75 identified

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the driver killed early Tuesday in the crash on Interstate 75. James Barnett III died at the scene of Tuesday’s crash after he was ejected from his 2022 Kenworth semi, according to OSHP. The crash happened a little...
