1 hospitalized after Dayton crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person has been taken to a local hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Dayton.

According to the Dayton Police Department, officers responded a two-vehicle accident near the intersection of Hillcrest Avenue and Main Street just after 7 p.m. Monday.

Southbound traffic on Main Street was closed, as well as westbound traffic on Hillcrest Ave.

Authorities reported that one person was transported to Grandview Medical Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

