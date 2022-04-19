Car crashes into Moraine utility pole, 1 hospitalized
MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — One person has been hospitalized after a car crashed into a utility pole in Moraine Monday.
According to the Moraine Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Venetian Way and Main Street just before 6:30 p.m. Monday on reports of a two-vehicle car accident.
One vehicle crashed into a utility pole dislodging it from the ground, but the wires didn’t come off the pole. One person was transported to a local hospital, but their injuries are unknown at this time.
No further information has been made available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Stay with 2 News as this story develops.
