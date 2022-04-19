ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moraine, OH

Car crashes into Moraine utility pole, 1 hospitalized

By Peter Curi
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dhOBS_0fCzauAT00

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — One person has been hospitalized after a car crashed into a utility pole in Moraine Monday.

According to the Moraine Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Venetian Way and Main Street just before 6:30 p.m. Monday on reports of a two-vehicle car accident.

One vehicle crashed into a utility pole dislodging it from the ground, but the wires didn’t come off the pole. One person was transported to a local hospital, but their injuries are unknown at this time.

No further information has been made available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with 2 News as this story develops.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 19

Driver killed in 2 semi crash on I-75 identified

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the driver killed early Tuesday in the crash on Interstate 75. James Barnett III died at the scene of Tuesday’s crash after he was ejected from his 2022 Kenworth semi, according to OSHP. The crash happened a little...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moraine, OH
State
Ohio State
Moraine, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WDTN

Victim identified in Dayton homicide

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner has released the identity of the 18-year-old who was shot and killed in his home on Tuesday, March 29. According to a release by Lt. Hall with the Dayton Police Department, 18-year-old Riley Clark had gotten into an altercation with his 18-year-old housemate. At some point during […]
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Roosters closes after shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in stable condition after a shooting Tuesday evening at a north Columbus restaurant that was the scene of a fatal shooting in February of this year. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at approximately 6:53 p.m. at the Roosters restaurant on the 2400 block of East Dublin […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox 19

Crash involving 2 semis sends 1 person to hospital

MONROE, Ohio (WXIX) - A crash involving two semi tractor-trailers sent one person to the hospital and caused some traffic delays in northern Butler County Monday morning. Ohio 63 was closed at Salzman Road when the collision was initially reported at 6:43 a.m., according to Monroe police dispatchers. A person...
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

McDonald’s murder suspect now in custody

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — The suspect in the shooting death of a McDonald’s employee is now in custody, Lorain police confirmed to FOX 8. James Kimbrough III was wanted since January for killing the 24-year-old woman while she sat in her vehicle in the restaurant’s parking lot near the intersection of Route 254 and Abbe Road […]
LORAIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dies in three-vehicle crash in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 44-year-old from Mansfield died Monday morning after a three-vehicle crash in Chillicothe, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say that the crash occurred just before 10 a.m. on US-23 where Jaclyn Sitnek lost control of her car and struck a guardrail off the right […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WDTN

WDTN

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy