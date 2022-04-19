Electric scooter rider critically injured after being struck by pickup truck in southeast Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department provided new details in a crash involving a pickup truck and an electric scooter, previously reported to be a bicycle.

The crash happened on Las Vegas Boulevard and Wigwam Avenue southeast of I-15 North around 3:46 p.m. Metro police report that evidence from the scene, witness statements, and dashcam video showing the 2017 Ram pickup truck was stopped facing north on Las Vegas Boulevard about to make a left turn on Wigwam.

The 58-year-old male scooter rider was traveling north on Las Vegas Boulevard on the paved shoulder outside the travel lane. The collision occurred when the pickup truck driver made a right turn from the left lane and crossed paths with the electric scooter.

The scooter rider was taken to UMC Trauma with life-threatening injuries. According to police, the 21-year-old female driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment when given a field sobriety test.

This investigation remains ongoing.

FIRST REPORTED AT 5:02 PM

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a collision between a bicyclist and a pickup truck.

The incident occurred near South Las Vegas Boulevard and East Wigwam Avenue. The bicyclist was reportedly transported to UMC Trauma with critical injuries.

This investigation is still ongoing. Check back for updates.

