Bakersfield, CA

Gunshot Victim Found Dead in Street

By Key News Network
 3 days ago

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Shortly after 11:00 p.m. Easter Sunday, Apr. 17, a shooting was reported in the 8600 block of Avila Street in the city of Bakersfield. A male subject located down in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Jason M / KNN

Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the motive for the shooting. Several friends and family members arrived at the scene prompting police to call for more officers for crowd control.

This report will be updated when more information becomes available.

Factual. Breaking. News

