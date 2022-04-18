ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dirt track racers facing parts shortages; Tires, wheels, driveline, and safety equipment all in short supply

By Lee Bloomquist For Mesabi Tribune
Northland dirt track racing is only weeks away.

But for drivers and car owners, it's already been a challenging winter and spring.

Shortages of dirt track racing tires, wheels, safety equipment, and other parts, means many drivers are starting the season in a crunch.

“It's tough,” Jeff Provinzino, a Late Model driver from Hibbing. “The big thing is tires and rear ends. And the stuff you can get is crazy what it costs.”

Dirt track racing is already a costly sport. Engines and chassis cost tens of thousands. Tires, wheels, body panels, safety equipment, fuel, and maintenance, add up to thousands over the course of a racing season.

However, racers and suppliers say supply chain shortages along with price increases, are making it even tougher in 2022.

“There's still problems with tires,” Steve Vesel, co-owner of C&S Race Supply in Hibbing said. “I was just down at Hoosier and picked up a load. I picked up what I could, but they were gone (sold) in three or four days.”

Shanon Rush, Hoosier Tire oval dirt product manager, said tire issues are facing all forms of racing and sanctioning bodies.

“We all understand the difficult situation our industry is in, and we are doing all we can to plan, produce and deliver every tire possible, but the hole is very deep,” Rush said. “Unfortunately, the only solution to the situation is time and continued diligence in consumption, allocations, and distribution. We appreciate everyone's patience and understanding as we continue to navigate these unprecedented circumstances in our industry.”

Hoosier Tire, of Lakeville, Ind., is a major supplier of racing tires across the United States.

Due to inventory issues resulting from the pandemic, Hoosier still hasn't recovered, Rush said.

Because of lost production and faster than expected recovery, Hoosier's inventory was depleted, he said.

With an increase in racing events in 2021 and into 2022, a strong number of participants, and depleted inventory, Hoosier isn't able to build excess stock, Rush said.

“As fast as tires come in, they go right back out to the track,” Rush said.

Hoosier has 35 less employees at its manufacturing plant, but has hired several new employees, he said.

However, it takes four to six months to train new employees until they can operate independently, he said. The training process also slows down the productivity of its veteran employees, Rush said.

Vesel says he's had to limit tire sales.

“I'm limiting people to three tires a car and nobody's happy with that,” Vesel said. “It's not going to be a good start for tires.”

A glimmer of good news is that prices for Hoosier dirt track racing tires haven't shot up due to a multi-year deal between Hoosier and WISSOTA, the dirt track sanctioning body, he said.

“Prices on tires pretty much remained the same,” Vesel said. “Tires are the only thing that stayed the same.”

Finding other racing parts and equipment is also a major issue, Vesel said.

“I've got quite a few things on back order,” Vesel said. “You can't get some kinds of helmets, head neck restraints and fuel pressure gauges. Wheels are still a problem like steel wheels for Modifieds and Super Stocks.”

As an example of the parts crunch, it can take 10 to 12 weeks to buy a set of new pistons, Provinzino said.

Sheets of aluminum for body panels have increased to $120 per sheet from $60 a sheet last year, he said.

Prices for racing fuel is also going to put a dent into racers' pocketbooks.

“I just got a load of fuel in last week and prices are up a lot,” Vesel said. “The last truckload of methanol went up a dollar a gallon. Last year, it was four dollars a gallon at the track and now it's five dollars a gallon. Fuel costs for haulers are up too, so a lot of guys won't be able to travel as much.”

Provinzino, whose 28 Special Race Cars company builds race cars, says demand for good used parts has skyrocketed as new parts have become harder to find.

“We build new cars, but we also sell used cars too,” Provinzino said. “If you have any nice used stuff to sell, it sells. There's nothing sitting around that you can't sell.”

Provinzino said he's heard talk that some major dirt track races across the country may need to be called off this year due to the tire shortage.

“You're going to see some races canceled because you can't get tires,” Provinzino said. “I guess a guy has to be a lot smarter with what you do. It's a crazy world out there right now.”

Even with the issues, Provinzino expects strong fan support at local race tracks.

“I think the fans are looking forward to racing and something to do,” Provinzino said.

