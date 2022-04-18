ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Finch deserves some recognition

By Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 3 days ago

HIBBING — I have one question to ponder — why isn’t Chris Finch being considered for NBA Coach of the Year?

The Minnesota Timberwolves mentor took a 23-win team last year and turned them into a 46-win team this season.

To me, that’s more than enough reason for Finch to be considered for the award.

I don’t believe any other team had an improvement like that this season, but for some reason, Finch is being ignored.

The National media doesn’t give Finch, let alone the Timberwolves, any credit for the season they had this year.

All Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal can say about the Wolves is negative because of one bad game by Karl-Anthony Towns.

Did they watch Towns play this year? Obviously not because he had some outstanding games during the regular season, including a 60-point game against San Antonio.

If LeBron James has a 60-point game, it’s splattered all over the sport talk shows.

I guess Minnesota is an afterthought in the eyes of the national media.

On Saturday, the Wolves throttled Memphis, taking the Grizzlies out of the game they wanted to play to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

I’m not saying Minnesota is going to beat Memphis, but for one game, it looks like the Wolves are the better team.

Minnesota is definitely a better 3-point shooting team than the Grizzlies, and the Wolves top three of Towns, Anthony Edwards and DeAngelo Russell is better than Memphis’ top three of Ja Morant, and… I can’t even name the other two.

My son said Morant, Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr. (Who).

Morant is a fantastic player, there’s no doubt about that, and he might be able to carry Memphis to a series victory, but if Edwards, Towns and Russell, along with their supporting cast of Jarred Vanderbilt, Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid, Malik Beasley, Taurean Prince and Patrick Beverly play up to their capabilities, Minnesota advances to the second round of the playoffs.

We’ll see what happens, but at least this spring, what spring, is going to be exciting with both the Wolves and Minnesota Wild in the playoffs.

———

Speaking of the NBA playoffs, what does everybody think of the play-in games?

They were exciting to watch, but personally, I don’t like them at all.

Minnesota earned the seventh seed by winning four more games than the Los Angeles Clippers. In turn, the Clippers earned the eighth seed by winning six more games than New Orleans.

The Wolves got fortunate to beat the Clippers with the way that game was officiated.

Towns has been known to commit some unnecessary fouls this season, but that officiating crew took him out of the game early. They almost took the Wolves out that game, too.

Fortunately, Russell and Edwards picked up the slack to get them through.

For Los Angeles, it had the unfortunate positive COVID test on Paul George, otherwise, they may have advanced.

Had Minnesota not made it, the Wolves’ regular season would have gone for naught. If 46 wins can’t get you into the playoffs, then there’s something wrong with the format.

The same can be said about the NHL playoffs.

The format should be 1 vs. 8, 2 vs. 7, 3 vs. 6 and 4 vs. 5. That’s the only way to do it, not that divisional teams should have to play each other in the first round, unless the previously stated format meets that criteria.

If the Wild finish fifth and the Blues fourth, then St. Louis gets home-ice advantage.

The problem is that these leagues try to overthink everything.

All they have to do is use the KISS principle — Keep it simple stupid.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Shaq named his price, now the Lakers have to pay up

When it comes to potentially coaching the Los Angeles Lakers, Shaquille O’Neal named his price. After finishing the 2021-22 season 11th-place in the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers opted to fire head coach Frank Vogel. With the Lakers in need of a new coach, what if they were to call a certain team legend and Hall of Famer?
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James And Dwyane Wade Respond To Tracy McGrady Saying Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Are More Skilled Players Than Them: “I See No Lie Told! They Are 2 Of The Most Skilled Players Of All Time."

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are considered two of the most skilled players in the history of the NBA. Both players are incredible with the ball in their hands and can do things most players couldn't dream of. Tracy McGrady recently said that Irving and Durant are two of the most skilled teammates in NBA history, even more so than LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. And LeBron and D-Wade seem to agree.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Got Stuck In Traffic And Missed The Start Of Inside The NBA On TNT: “You’re The Only Dummy That Didn’t Know There Was Going To Be Traffic."

Inside The NBA on TNT is without a doubt the funniest basketball analysis show in the world today. While there are several shows dedicated to analyzing and commenting on the NBA, Inside The NBA is able to bring a degree of entertainment value and the natural camaraderie among the crew makes the show one of the best on air. And last night, unforeseen circumstances made for a hilarious situation to start the show.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Roasted Shaquille O’Neal Over Bringing His Kids To The Game: “If You Had All Your Kids You Would Have A Whole Section.”

One of the biggest reasons why Inside The NBA on TNT is so popular is because of the chemistry the panelists have with each other. Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson constantly discuss basketball and everything that happens in the NBA, but their natural charisma and sense of humor allow them to have great banter with each other.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hibbing, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
fadeawayworld.net

DeMar DeRozan Responds To Charles Barkley Asking Him To Teach Young NBA Players To Not Rely On Three Pointers: “I Hope They’re Watching. I’m Trying To Master It. I’m Trying To Keep The 2-Pointer Alive.”

DeMar DeRozan has found a new lease on life in the NBA this last season. DeRozan had spent 3 seasons in San Antonio, where his career stalled, as he wasn't surrounded by All-Star and championship-caliber talent. While DeRozan was playing well, his play has gotten better playing with some great players since joining the Chicago Bulls. And last night, he had an incredible performance to help win Game 2.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O Neal
Person
Jarred Vanderbilt
Person
Lebron James
Person
Dillon Brooks
Person
Naz Reid
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Taurean Prince
Person
Jaden Mcdaniels
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Paul George
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Malik Beasley
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, And Kenny Smith Are Full Of Praise For Joel Embiid: "Closest Thing To Shaq Or Hakeem In The Millennium"

Joel Embiid had a sensational performance against the Toronto Raptors, with a game-winner in OT helping the 76ers take a 3-0 lead. Embiid earned the title of scoring champion during the season and is bound to be second-place or the winner in the MVP voting. He has carried that form into the playoffs spectacularly and is now looking ahead at the second round with just one more win needed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Playoffs#Nba Playoffs#Nba Coach Of
brownsnation.com

Report: Jarvis Landry Will Choose Between 2 Teams

Earlier this offseason, the Cleveland Browns parted ways with wide receiver Jarvis Landry. The five-time Pro Bowl receiver has spent each of the last four seasons as a member of the Browns. Now, the 29-year-old is allowed to sign with whichever team he wants as a free agent. However, it...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Shaquille O’Neal Was Furious With Kenny Smith Tonight

Things got pretty heated on the Inside the NBA set tonight. Shaquille O’Neal was apparently let to the set on Wednesday night, prior to the start of the Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics playoff game. Later in the show, co-host Kenny Smith joked with O’Neal, telling him to not...
NBA
The Spun

Shaq Reveals How Much He’d Need To Coach The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers’ main priority this offseason is to find the right head coach. After the 2021-22 regular season ended, the team parted ways with Frank Vogel. Though he doesn’t have any coaching experience, Shaquille O’Neal has decided to throw his name into the conversation. On...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
TMZ.com

Shaquille O'Neal Says He'll Coach Lakers For $25 Million A Year

Shaquille O'Neal is responding to Master P's interest in coaching the Lakers together ... saying he's totally down for the job -- if they cough up $25 million a year. Remember, the rap legend recently told TMZ Sports he wants to take Frank Vogel's old gig at the head of the bench in L.A. ... adding he'd love to have the Big Aristotle join him on the coaching staff.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Did you know Dwyane Wade is one of the Utah Jazz owners?

Dwyane Wade may be best known for his titles with the Miami Heat, but the former NBA All-Star is also a part-owner of the Utah Jazz. Dwyane Wade made an impact on the basketball court as a player. He made waves off it with his fashion choices. He’s judged America’s Got Talent and been a pitchman for multiple brands.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Chicago Bears signed wide receiver David Moore to a one-year contract on Thursday. Chicago announced Moore’s addition on Twitter along with cornerback Greg Stroman Jr. Both players tried out during the team’s voluntary minicamp this week. Moore scored 13 touchdowns in 47 games with the Seattle Seahawks,...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Dwyane Wade’s hilarious offer to Stephen A. Smith after he ripped the Jazz

Stephen A. Smith made his opinion on the Utah Jazz crystal clear this week when he went on ESPN’s First Take and publicly declared that he “can’t stand” the team. That didn’t sit well with Jazz fans, and one person in particular took exception to Smith’s remarks. Dwyane Wade, who is a part-owner of the Jazz, took to Twitter to extend a hilarious and somewhat savage offer to Smith, inviting him to come sit courtside at Game 3 to see if his opinion shifts.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
953
Followers
1K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy