Finch deserves some recognition

HIBBING — I have one question to ponder — why isn’t Chris Finch being considered for NBA Coach of the Year?

The Minnesota Timberwolves mentor took a 23-win team last year and turned them into a 46-win team this season.

To me, that’s more than enough reason for Finch to be considered for the award.

I don’t believe any other team had an improvement like that this season, but for some reason, Finch is being ignored.

The National media doesn’t give Finch, let alone the Timberwolves, any credit for the season they had this year.

All Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal can say about the Wolves is negative because of one bad game by Karl-Anthony Towns.

Did they watch Towns play this year? Obviously not because he had some outstanding games during the regular season, including a 60-point game against San Antonio.

If LeBron James has a 60-point game, it’s splattered all over the sport talk shows.

I guess Minnesota is an afterthought in the eyes of the national media.

On Saturday, the Wolves throttled Memphis, taking the Grizzlies out of the game they wanted to play to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

I’m not saying Minnesota is going to beat Memphis, but for one game, it looks like the Wolves are the better team.

Minnesota is definitely a better 3-point shooting team than the Grizzlies, and the Wolves top three of Towns, Anthony Edwards and DeAngelo Russell is better than Memphis’ top three of Ja Morant, and… I can’t even name the other two.

My son said Morant, Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr. (Who).

Morant is a fantastic player, there’s no doubt about that, and he might be able to carry Memphis to a series victory, but if Edwards, Towns and Russell, along with their supporting cast of Jarred Vanderbilt, Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid, Malik Beasley, Taurean Prince and Patrick Beverly play up to their capabilities, Minnesota advances to the second round of the playoffs.

We’ll see what happens, but at least this spring, what spring, is going to be exciting with both the Wolves and Minnesota Wild in the playoffs.

———

Speaking of the NBA playoffs, what does everybody think of the play-in games?

They were exciting to watch, but personally, I don’t like them at all.

Minnesota earned the seventh seed by winning four more games than the Los Angeles Clippers. In turn, the Clippers earned the eighth seed by winning six more games than New Orleans.

The Wolves got fortunate to beat the Clippers with the way that game was officiated.

Towns has been known to commit some unnecessary fouls this season, but that officiating crew took him out of the game early. They almost took the Wolves out that game, too.

Fortunately, Russell and Edwards picked up the slack to get them through.

For Los Angeles, it had the unfortunate positive COVID test on Paul George, otherwise, they may have advanced.

Had Minnesota not made it, the Wolves’ regular season would have gone for naught. If 46 wins can’t get you into the playoffs, then there’s something wrong with the format.

The same can be said about the NHL playoffs.

The format should be 1 vs. 8, 2 vs. 7, 3 vs. 6 and 4 vs. 5. That’s the only way to do it, not that divisional teams should have to play each other in the first round, unless the previously stated format meets that criteria.

If the Wild finish fifth and the Blues fourth, then St. Louis gets home-ice advantage.

The problem is that these leagues try to overthink everything.

All they have to do is use the KISS principle — Keep it simple stupid.