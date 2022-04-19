Rock County seeks public input on how to spend $8 million from opioid lawsuit settlement

JANESVILLE

Rock County wants public input on how to use its coming $8 million share of settlement money awarded to the state of Wisconsin as a result of an opioid lawsuit against drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and three of its distributors.

Wisconsin is set to receive $400 million from lawsuits filed against the pharmaceutical giant and distributors Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergin, according to the state Department of Health Services .

Rock County will receive $8 million that will be distributed over the next 18 years, Rock County Public Health Department public health strategist Shari Faber told The Gazette in an email. The health department has built an eight-question survey for people to weigh in on how the money should be used locally.

Each survey question comes with a multiple-choice list of possible responses, including a write-in response with each question. For example, it asks “What are some barriers to receiving substance use treatment in Rock County?” Among the provided multiple choice responses are, “Available services are too expensive,” “The COVID-19 pandemic,” “Language barriers” and more.

The health department hopes to review the data it gathers from the survey in June, and then the county expects to assess the county’s needs in the fall, Faber said, in part based on the survey. There is no firm timetable yet for when organizations might expect to receive funding. will receive how much in funding, the plan is to review data from the survey and then assess the county’s needs.