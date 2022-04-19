ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge temporarily blocks new laws weakening governor's power

By Forward Kentucky
 3 days ago
In a ruling handed down Monday, Franklin Circuit Judge Thomas D. Wingate issued a temporary stay on two bills passed by the Republican-led legislature that would have weakened Democratic Governor Andy Beshear’s powers. One of the...

