QUAD CITIES, Ia/Il (KWQC) - A First Alert Day will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday for heavy rain causing ponding on roadways during the Friday morning commute. Thursday night, a warm front will lift north into the area. Showers and storms will develop along it and produce several rounds of heavy rain. A few strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out with hail being the primary threat, but with the amount of moisture available, the biggest threat is heavy rain.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 16 HOURS AGO