ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Ram Will Show All-Electric Truck Very Soon

By Jared Rosenholtz
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The GMC Hummer Pickup is already here and the Ford F-150 Lightning will arrive later this year. Plus, Chevrolet has already shown off its Silverado EV, coming in 2023. That just leaves Ram as the last Big Three Detroit automaker without an electric pickup truck. That will soon change when the...

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

The Ford Mustang Finally Hits Back At The Dodge Challenger

The start of this year hasn't exactly gone super well for the Ford Mustang. Heck, the last eight or so months haven't been great for Ford's Pony car either. Multiple production delays have hit the Mustang hard, and the current going rate for a new car isn't helping either. But...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

CANCELED! Tesla Cybertruck Is Dead

In what must be the most shocking news story of the year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed production of the long-awaited Cybertruck has been canceled. The reason? Ongoing development costs have far exceeded the original budget. The controversial-looking EV truck is no longer a viable business case. "Very sad to say we've made the tough decision to cancel our Cybertruck," Musk wrote. "I know there will be plenty of disappointed customers and all pre-orders will be promptly refunded. The decision was made in the best interest of Tesla and its future."
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Pulls The Plug On Corvette Z06

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is an icon that has been with us since 1963, but its time in the sun is now coming to an end. Despite spending a fortune on its engine and tuning the chassis to keep up with the demands of the Nurburgring, General Motors has made the call to kill the Z06 before legislation does. GM has realized that the future of mobility is electric, and allowing the Z06 to be released to the public would "send the wrong message." The shocking news comes from a statement in which GM's Senior Vice President of engine development, Dr. Ian Michael Joshing says, "We set out to evolve the Z06's engine from the one used in the C8.R Corvette race car. At the time, we thought it would be possible to reduce emissions, but the pursuit of the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 has proven too great an endeavor for Detroit's finest engineers." He goes on to say that while it would meet current legislative targets, incoming rule changes for 2024 would mean the Z06 would be extremely shortlived.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Detroit, MI
Cars
CarBuzz.com

Ford's Latest Recall Is Small But Serious

When it comes to recalls, the Ford Motor Company hasn't had the best luck. Just recently, the Blue Oval has had to recall around 281,000 F-150, Navigator, and Expedition models, due to a brake master cylinder that may leak "from the front wheel circuit into the brake booster." With reduced brake function in the front wheels, the risk of a crash is, obviously, far higher.
CARS
Motorious

C8 Corvette Does Its Best Impression Of A Bowling Ball

Driving a powerful high-performance sports car certainly is an exhilarating feeling. Unfortunately, for some people it’s so intoxicating they start doing really stupid things behind the wheel while on public roads. Hey, if you want to hot dog it on a track with nobody around, spinning out and flipping your Corvette, by all means go for it. But a guy in California did one worse, using his C8 Corvette like a bowling ball, flipping a truck onto its roof in the process of mangling his mid-engine sports car.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The US Sun

How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car?

WITH soaring gas prices, some might wonder about the cost to charge electric cars. Charging an electric car does cost a lot less than filling up a tank with gas, but prices can quickly rise with fast charging public stations. Unlike gas, which uses the per-gallon method, EVs use per-kilowatt-hour...
GAS PRICE
Gear Patrol

Meet the 500 HP Engine That Will Kill the Hemi V8

We expected Stellantis to unveil its new, revolutionary turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six gas engine in April. That's not happening because Stellantis just unveiled it in March. The new engine is called the Hurricane. It will replace the 5.7-liter and 6.4-liter V8s in the Stellantis lineup, as the conglomerate figures out going all-electric. And it's going to do so with not just greater fuel economy but more power.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Tavares
insideevs.com

This Is What 100,000 Miles Does To A Tesla Model 3 With White Interior

Home detailing your car will certainly not yield pro-level results, but it certainly got this 100,000-mile Tesla Model 3 Performance looking pretty good. Even the white interior, which is known to pick up the dye from clothing and which can look quite unpleasant if never cleaned, looked good on this well used EV.
CARS
torquenews.com

One of the Best Toyotas Ever Made You Should Look for Used

Looking for a used Toyota, but unsure which model is one of the best you should be focused on during a used car search? Here’s one surprising recommendation from a Toyota mechanic and automotive expert that is not a Corolla or a Camry…or even a Lexus---that he calls a “gem” IF it has been taken care of over the years.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Truck#Ford Trucks#Gm#Ford F 150#Ram 1500#Vehicles#Gmc#Ev#Automotive News#Ram Real Talk Tour#The New York Auto Show
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Owners Could Receive $1.5 Billion Due To Faulty Engines

There's been lots of hype surrounding Toyota lately as the GR Corolla was revealed with 300 horsepower and a manual gearbox, but the brand has a great reputation when it comes to off-roading too, regardless of what Jeep says. In foreign markets like Australia and South Africa, the brand's excellence is legendary, but that doesn't mean that Toyota has been totally issue-free. In fact, the diesel particulate filters (DPFs) in a number of diesel-powered Toyotas in Australia were found to be faulty, which resulted in a class-action lawsuit being filed in Australian Federal Court in 2019. That lawsuit has now reached a conclusion, and the end result is that Toyota could have to pay as much as AU$2 billion (approximately $1.5 billion US) in damages.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Viper V-10-powered motorcycle is the Tomahawk Dodge never built

The Viper V-10 Dodge Tomahawk motorcycle concept made quite an impression at its 2003 Detroit auto show reveal, but not surprisingly it never went into production. However, one motorcycle mechanic loved the concept so much he built his own Viper V-10-powered bike. Based in the U.K., Allen Millyard built this...
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

10 Most Stolen Cars In America

Auto thefts spiked in 2020. The National Insurance Crime Bureau reported that a preliminary analysis found there were over 873,000 cars stolen throughout the year. This represents a significant increase from the year before, when fewer than 800,000 vehicles were stolen. Though no vehicle is completely safe from being in the crosshairs of thieves, some […]
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

Official: Dodge Replacing Hellcat With 800-HP Hydrogen-Powered 'Hydra'

Manufacturers are currently undergoing a seismic shift in the way they engineer cars, as legislation has forced them to change from combustion to electrification across the world. But Dodge has always done things differently, and the company that brought us muscle cars like the Challenger SRT Hellcat and Demon has accepted that electrification would not suit its brand image. That's why the Detroit-based automaker has found a way around the forthcoming ban on gasoline-burning vehicles, as it has today announced plans for an 800-horsepower hydrogen-combustion muscle car that will replace the Hellcat in the automaker's lineup, to be called the SRT Hydra.
CARS
Popculture

General Motors Recalls 680,000 Vehicles Due to Defect: See if You're Affected

General Motors is taking steps to recall over 680,000 of its vehicles due to a defect in the windshield wipers. The 2014-2015 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain vehicles are listed in the recall due to the defect that may result in the wipers failing. This is due to corroded ball joints or general wear on the joints over time.
CARS
Daily Mail

Toyota owners could get cash rebates as company is forced to pay $2BILLION to thousands of Australians who bought faulty Hilux, Fortuner and Prado cars

Toyota could be forced to pay out almost $2 billion to Australian customers who were sold cars with faulty engine filters, after the auto giant lost a class action lawsuit. In a Federal Court judgment handed down on Thursday, Justice Michael Lee found thousands of people who bought some of the brand's top-selling cars were eligible for a payout.
WORLD
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy