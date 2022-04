Oregon makes it easy to vote – fill out your ballot at home, then pop it in the mail, no stamp needed. But Oregon voters don’t get a say in which Democratic or Republican candidates get nominated for governor, Congress or the Legislature unless they’re a registered member of one of those parties. And right now, a huge chunk of Oregon voters – about 41%, or nearly 1.3 million– are not. (About 34% of registered voters are Democrats and 24% are Republicans.) Registering without a party affiliation has become much more common since Oregon adopted automatic voter registration tied to getting or renewing an Oregon driver license or state ID.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO