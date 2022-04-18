ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch sued over fatal traffic accident

By Bryan Rose
Cover picture for the articleTammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch is being sued over a fatal car incident she was involved in last month that led to the death of a 75-year-old man. PWInsider reports that a civil lawsuit has been filed against Sytch and boyfriend James F. Pente by the estate of Julian L. Lasseter, who was...

