Manhattan, NY

Woman slashed in leg trying to stop a robbery on Manhattan subway station platform

By Eyewitness News
ABCNY
ABCNY
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34GotM_0fCzXnC900

A woman was slashed in the leg after intervening in an attempted robbery on a subway platform in Manhattan Monday night.

The incident happened just after 6 p.m. at the 34th Street Herald Square station in Midtown.

Police say the 27-year-old woman was standing on a southbound M train platform when a man attempted to steal a purse from another woman, 33.

They say the 27-year-old attempted to intervene and was slashed in the leg.

She was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, where she's expected to survive.

The victim who owned the purse managed to hold on to the bag and was not injured.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his 20s, last seen wearing a jean jacket.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

----------

Comments / 36

Franze Colden
1d ago

Waiting for the Supreme Court to allow law abiding citizens to arm themselves in NYC

Reply(8)
19
Hilary Demasi
20h ago

at least she tried to help and not just stand and video it. I think she deserves all her medal, and all medical expenses covered.

Reply(1)
4
Trumpistheworst
1d ago

Someone is trying to stop crime and it’s not the mayor or Governor. They have no plans to deter violence.

Reply
5
