Woman slashed in leg trying to stop a robbery on Manhattan subway station platform
A woman was slashed in the leg after intervening in an attempted robbery on a subway platform in Manhattan Monday night. The incident happened just after 6 p.m. at the 34th Street Herald Square station in Midtown. Police say the 27-year-old woman was standing on a southbound M train platform when a man attempted to steal a purse from another woman, 33. They say the 27-year-old attempted to intervene and was slashed in the leg. She was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, where she's expected to survive. The victim who owned the purse managed to hold on to the bag and was not injured. Police describe the suspect as a man in his 20s, last seen wearing a jean jacket. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. ---------- * Get Eyewitness News Delivered * More Manhattan news * Send us a news tip * Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts * Follow us on YouTube
