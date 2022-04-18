ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Almeyda fired by Earthquakes after winless MLS start

By Associated Press
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose’s Matias Almeyda was fired in Major League Soccer’s first coaching change since the season’s start...

