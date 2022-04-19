ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groundbreaking held for hotel as part of Judge Doyle Square project

By Site staff
 3 days ago
MADISON, Wis. — Construction on a new hotel in downtown Madison is now underway.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday for the new Embassy Suites Downtown Madison. The 262-room hotel, part of the larger Judge Doyle Square project, is designed to also host conventions, businesses and politicians in the future.

During the ceremony, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said the hotel will not just replace the outdated Government East parking structure but also add hotel rooms to help support the Monona Terrace.

“It’s about bringing people into Madison, bringing people to Monona Terrace, bringing them into the hotels so that they experience everything downtown Madison is,” she said.

The hotel is set to open in early 2024.

Spring Wine Walk returns to downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. — The downtown Madison Spring Wine Walk is back after missing several years due to the pandemic. Eighteen locations, including Dubai Bar and Restaurant, D’Vino and Fromagination, are taking part in the event, which runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets include a commemorative wine glass, wristband, shopping bag, drink samples and shopping specials ar a variety of sip stops.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

