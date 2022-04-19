Groundbreaking held for hotel as part of Judge Doyle Square project

MADISON, Wis. — Construction on a new hotel in downtown Madison is now underway.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday for the new Embassy Suites Downtown Madison. The 262-room hotel, part of the larger Judge Doyle Square project, is designed to also host conventions, businesses and politicians in the future.

During the ceremony, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said the hotel will not just replace the outdated Government East parking structure but also add hotel rooms to help support the Monona Terrace.

“It’s about bringing people into Madison, bringing people to Monona Terrace, bringing them into the hotels so that they experience everything downtown Madison is,” she said.

The hotel is set to open in early 2024.

