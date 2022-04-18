ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland Tribune

Ready, set, go! West Linn Lions Easter Egg Hunt returns

By Holly Bartholomew
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the West Linn Lions Club hosted their annual egg hunt once again April 16.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IPLCc_0fCzXLfv00

Eyeing the colorful eggs lying on the West Linn High School football field, dozens of kids eagerly awaited their signal to swarm the field and collect their candy-filled bounty.

Within minutes the field was cleared of eggs and the kids were cracking open their eggs to see what sweets were inside.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the West Linn Lions Club hosted their annual egg hunt once again April 16. In the days leading up to the hunt, Lions members spent hours filling the plastic eggs by hand for the 66th Annual Easter Egg Hunt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cworL_0fCzXLfv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00PSZ1_0fCzXLfv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wP6mL_0fCzXLfv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xk0ou_0fCzXLfv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3313Dw_0fCzXLfv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z9AKN_0fCzXLfv00

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
Vail Daily

Vail Rec District Easter Egg Hunt set for April 16

The Vail Recreation District is bringing back its annual Easter Egg Hunt for 2022. This free event, for ages 2 to 10 and their families, will take place on Saturday, April 16, in Vail Village. No registration is necessary. Head to the Vail Rec District booth next to the Covered...
VAIL, CO
DFW Community News

Genius Easter Egg Hunt Ideas that Work Indoors!

Today we have some really fun Easter egg hunt ideas that can be used both indoors and outdoors. With these fun Easter ideas, hosting an indoor Easter egg hunt can be great fun too!. Whether it’s rainy, you don’t have an outdoor space to use, you need to stay inside...
LIFESTYLE
US 103.1

Yes – Fenton Winery and Brewery Adult Easter Egg Hunt Returns In April

Great news my fellow beer and wine lovers - the very popular Adult Easter Egg Hunt hosted by Fenton Winery and Brewery is returning this year. This hunt draws people from all over because every Easter Egg (over 2000) holds a prize. That's right none of the eggs will be empty. You may even find a 'golden egg' which means even bigger prizes, including items from Sawyer Jewelers and Bridge Street Exchange.
FENTON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Eggs#Easter Egg Hunt#West Linn Lions#The West Linn Lions Club#The West Linn High School
FOX Reno

Reno Aces host annual egg hunt for Easter

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Dozens of kids running around the Greater Nevada stadium in search of bright colored ovals. The hunt hosted with Parents Against Vaping included four giant Easter Eggs that were hidden around the ballpark stuffed with various Aces’ prizes and merchandise. Additional mini eggs were also hidden for kids to find, stuffed with candy.
RENO, NV
The Alliance Review

Kids score Easter treats on Sebring's football field

Sebring-area children scored treats Saturday during the annual American Legion Post 76 Youth Foundation Easter egg hunt at Sebring High School Football Stadium. The event, which was the post's 66th annual hunt, was a little soggy, as rainfall stopped just before youngsters were sent out to find plastic eggs filled with treats and other candy on the field. Youngsters were divided in six age groups for the little ones who were infant through age 12.
SEBRING, OH
thepioneerwoman.com

The Easter Squad!

What a fun, special, kid-filled weekend! And when I say "kid," I mean NINE kids over the age of thirteen, and also very tall kids who are adorable and who also eat a lot. But we had a really fun time! They started trickling in Thursday afternoon, and by Saturday afternoon, Ladd had them on Easter egg filling duty. For years he has headed up the Easter egg hunt for the little kids in our church, and he considers it his permanent assignment now.
SOCIETY
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
21K+
Post
476K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy