Ready, set, go! West Linn Lions Easter Egg Hunt returns

Eyeing the colorful eggs lying on the West Linn High School football field, dozens of kids eagerly awaited their signal to swarm the field and collect their candy-filled bounty.

Within minutes the field was cleared of eggs and the kids were cracking open their eggs to see what sweets were inside.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the West Linn Lions Club hosted their annual egg hunt once again April 16. In the days leading up to the hunt, Lions members spent hours filling the plastic eggs by hand for the 66th Annual Easter Egg Hunt.

