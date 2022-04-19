ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, WV

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Grant, Western Pendleton by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-19 10:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Aleutians by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 16:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-18 04:15:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Aleutians STRONG SOUTHEASTERLY WINDS THIS EVENING AND TUESDAY Gusty southeasterly winds up to 60 mph will persist through this evening as a front associated with a strong Bering low moves through the region. Winds will slowly diminish through the overnight hours tonight. Winds are expected to be generally light through Monday as the low passes through the region. Gusty northwesterly winds are then expected to develop by Monday evening with gusts of 50 to 65 mph possible through Tuesday evening. People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. For more information visit http://weather.gov/afc
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grant County, WV
State
Maryland State
State
West Virginia State
County
Pendleton County, WV
WYTV.com

Snow returning for the weekend as temps fall

Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue tonight under cloudy skies. A cold front will sweep through the region, opening the door for much colder conditions into the weekend. Showers will start mixing with, and then changing to, snow overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s. Blustery winds will send wind chills into the 20s by morning. Little to no accumulation will occur.
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Weather Advisory#Western Grant
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Highland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Highland WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, resulting in storm total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. The highest accumulations will be on the western facing slopes of the Alleghenies. Winds will gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In Virginia, Western Highland County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A prolonged period of steady snow showers is expected through the overnight with temperatures falling below freezing likely resulting in slippery travel conditions into Sunday morning.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts of Mohave County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust may result in pockets of low visibility, especially near Red Lake dry lake bed.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Butte, Harding by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 17:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-21 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Butte; Harding WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Harding County and Butte County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 17:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Polk THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN CEDAR AND NORTHWESTERN POLK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 530 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for southeastern Polk County until 615PM.
POLK COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 15:25:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park Strong Late Season Winter Storm will continue to Bring Heavy Snow into Friday Morning .A strong late season storm will continue to bring heavy snow to the southern Cascades and northern Sierra through Friday morning. Snow levels will be around 4500 to 5000 feet. Travelers should be prepared for very difficult mountain travel conditions with chain controls and travel delays. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT FRIDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches, with localized amounts up to 15 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada. * WHEN...Through 11 AM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility with whiteout conditions at times. Power outages will be possible as well. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 14:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT FRIDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET * WHAT...Periods of heavy snow is expected to return overnight into Friday morning above 5000 feet. Additional snowfall accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, locally higher near Yuba Pass. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Although road conditions are favorable at this time, travel could become difficult quickly with long delays as additional snow accumulates on area roadways. Heavy snow accumulations could damage tree limbs and produce power outages.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Chinle Valley; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Locations in and near Keams Canyon, Kaibito, Canyon De Chelly, Chinle, Kayenta, Wupatki N.M., Tuba City, and Navajo N.M. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 8 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Patchy blowing dust and reduced visibility at times.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 07:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Marble and Glen Canyons WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...In and around the locations of Jacob Lake, Fredonia, Page, Lees Ferry, Grand Canyon Village, Supai, and North Rim * WHEN...From 7 AM to 8 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 14:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Continue to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture and trash cans which could blow away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 7 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. High profile vehicles may be subject to blow over due to strong crosswinds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest crosswinds will continue to be on west-northwest to south-southeast oriented roadways.
LYON COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 14:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours with conditions similar to mid-winter storms. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches east of Highway 89, with 8 to 16 inches west of Highway 89. Winds gusting to 35 mph, with Sierra ridge gusts up to 80 mph. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult with long delays and possible highway closures over the Sierra. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes Thursday evening into Friday. Strong winds and heavy snow accumulations could damage tree limbs and produce power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Roads that are slushy or just wet this afternoon are expected to become snow-covered again this evening. Windy conditions will continue to produce hazardous conditions on Lake Tahoe during the storm with wave heights 1 to 4 feet.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy