Turnpike Troubadours, Whiskey Myers, Cody Canada, and More Headline Stacked Wild West Fest Lineup

Summer, or Festival Season as we like to call it, is right around the corner. This year, we’re seeing several great names take festival stages. However, none is more exciting than Turnpike Troubadours. They’ve been announcing 2022 festival dates since late last year. Earlier today, we learned that they and some other amazing acts will be part of the Wild West Fest 2022 lineup.

However, the fellas in Turnpike aren’t the only heavy hitters in the Wild West Fest lineup. Folks will also get to see The Damn Quails, Cody Canada & the Departed, Whiskey Myers, and plenty more during the week-long country music festival in West Texas.

Wild West Fest 2022 Lineup

Turnpike Troubadours

Whiskey Myers

Cody Canada & The Departed

Muscadine Bloodline

Austin Meade

William Beckmann

Tanner Usrey

The Damn Quails

Jamie Lin Wilson

Pony Bradshaw

Corey Kent

Kevin Galloway

Cameron Sacky Band

Case Hardin

Rio Tripiano

Midnight River Choir

Abbey Duncan

The Weathered Souls

More About Wild West Fest

Wild West Fest boasts a killer lineup. However, it might seem like a festival that is slated to last more than a week would have more bands. That would be true if this were any other festival. Usually, you show up on Friday and bands play a handful of stages until sometime Sunday and everybody packs it in and goes home. That’s not how the folks behind Wild West Fest are doing things.

A Glance at the Festival Schedule

Thomas Halfmann who owns M&H Productions, the company behind Wild West Fest, held a press conference about the event earlier today. He explained that the eight-day music festival starts on Friday, July 29th with a “Pre-kickoff party” at Sports Next Level, a new sports complex in San Angelo. That will be a free event for the entire community. The Damn Quails will headline the show with support from the Cameron Sackey Band.

The next day, Wild West Fest moves to The River Stage with some of the bigger names on the lineup. Whiskey Myers headlines that show with support from Muscadine Bloodline and Austin Meade. The music for the night doesn’t stop there, though. Two after parties keep things going. Blaine’s Pub will host Pony Bradshaw. The House of FiFi Dubois will host The Weathered Souls.

These bar shows, Halfmann said, will go on all week at several different bars in San Angelo. That’s where you’ll be able to see the bulk of the Wild West Fest lineup.

On Friday, August 5th, Wild West Fest is back at the River Stage. Turnpike Troubadours will headline that show. Cody Canada & The Departed and William Beckmann will provide support.

This festival allows fans to not only see a host of great country artists but also lets them take in the nightlife and community of San Angelo, Texas.

Good Music Supporting Two Great Causes

However, the Wild West Fest with its massive lineup will do even more than that. Proceeds from the festival will go to two worthy causes. Halfmann discussed those during the press conference as well. Part of the money will go to West Texas Counseling & Guidance’s veterans’ program. About that organization, Halfmann said, “That’s one that is very near and dear to my heart because one of the big forgotten areas in today’s society is mental health. I think that’s a place where we should send funding if we have the resources to do so and that’s what we’re trying to create here through this festival.”

Additionally, Wild West Fest will benefit the Wall chapter of Future Farmers of America which provides agricultural education to area youth.

Wild West Fest organizers stated in a social media post today that presale ticket information is coming soon.