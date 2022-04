If you've heard it once, you've heard it A MILLION TIMES. I'm talking about the stereotype that supposedly fits your New Jersey hometown "so accurately". Some of them are funny. You see a funny GIF or meme that perfectly describes the basics from where you grew up. Some of them, though, are so far off that it's embarrassing. You know the one's I'm talking about. They're the ones created by people who grew up out of state and only *think* they know something about Jersey. Then something pops up that has absolutely nothing to do with the town they're trying to make fun of and the roast is ruined.

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO