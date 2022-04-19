Federal Trade Commission Extends Public Comment Period on Impact of Pharmacy Benefit Managers

Order Requires Lithionics Battery LLC And Tartaglia To Pay Civil Penalty, Notify Consumers, and Stop Making Bogus Made in USA Claims. WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on April 13th used its authority under the Made in USA Labeling Rule, which took effect on the same day, to bring a complaint against Lithionics Battery LLC and its owner, Steven Tartaglia for illegally misrepresenting that its lithium-ion cells are made in the United States. The FTC’s complaint alleges that, since at least 2018, Lithionics has falsely labeled its battery products with an American flag image surrounded by the words “Made in U.S.A.,” often accompanied by the statement “Proudly Designed and Built in USA,” when these products are primarily made overseas. The Commission is asking the court to order Lithionics and Tartaglia to stop making deceptive Made in USA claims and pay a penalty for Lithionics’ past claims.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO