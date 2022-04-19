ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Federal Trade Commission Extends Public Comment Period on Impact of Pharmacy Benefit Managers

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Trade Commission recently extended the public comment period, until May 25, 2022, on a request for information that covers a wide range of issues in the PBM market – including contract terms, rebates, fees, pricing policies, steering methods,...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

FTC Refunded $4.86 Million to Victims of Abusive Debt Collectors in 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Trade Commission has provided the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) with its annual summary of activities to protect consumers from abusive and predatory debt collectors. The CFPB requested the summary for its annual report to Congress on the activities of both agencies, who share law enforcement responsibility in this area, to put a stop to unlawful debt collection that harms consumers.
ECONOMY
MyChesCo

Federal Trade Commission Takes Action Against For-Profit Medical School for Deceptive Marketing

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Trade Commission has taken action on April 15th against a for-profit medical school in the Caribbean and its Illinois-based operators, alleging they deceptively marketed the school’s medical license exam test pass rate and residency matches to lure prospective students. The school and its operators are also charged with violating the Holder Rule, which preserves rights for injured consumers, and the Credit Practices Rule, which protects consumers in credit contracts.
EDUCATION
MyChesCo

Social Security Administration Releases Equity Action Plan

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Social Security Administration recently released its first Equity Action Plan, supporting President Biden’s whole-of-government equity agenda to advance equity, civil rights, racial justice, and equal opportunity for all. On January 20, 2021, The President signed an Executive Order, Advancing Racial Equity and Support for...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
State
Washington State
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Chester County, PA
Government
Chester County, PA
Business
County
Chester County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Washington, PA
FingerLakes1.com

Emergency SNAP benefits extended into April

About 400,00 households in Oregon will continue to get food stamps next month. State officials said recipients will get the emergency benefit until April 12. Roughly 399,000 households in Oregon are set to receive the benefit extension. The amount varies on household size, but $95 is the minimum amount. Find more information here.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pbm
13 ON YOUR SIDE

TSA extends federal mask mandate for public transportation

MICHIGAN, USA — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has extended the federal mask mandate for public transportation through April 18. "At CDC’s recommendation, TSA will extend the security directive for mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs for one month, through April 18th," the TSA said in a statement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Black Enterprise

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Says City Government Will Not Work With Wells Fargo Over ‘Persisting Track Record of Discrimination’

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced the city government would not open any new accounts with Wells Fargo Bank over its discriminatory lending practices and numerous racial discrimination lawsuits. Wells Fargo has faced racial discrimination lawsuits from employees and customers, including Black and Hispanic homeowners. Additionally, a Bloomberg News...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PennLive.com

Any Pennsylvania official who participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection and coup plot should resign. Period. | PennLive letters

I took an oath “that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” So, my heart sank witnessing the events of Jan. 6, but I was proud of and grateful for the vice president and the members of congress who were not deterred from doing their constitutional duties.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FTC
News Break
Politics
americanmilitarynews.com

RI bill would punish unvaccinated with doubled income tax, monthly fine

Democrats in the State of Rhode Island General Assembly are pushing legislation that would mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all residents. Those who don’t comply — including parents of unvaccinated children — would be punished with doubled income tax and a $50 monthly fine. The bill states that...
INCOME TAX
NBCMontana

Air quality management proposes new changes and public comment

MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials in the air quality department in Missoula have released a new set of changes involving the city’s air quality management. The department is now looking for public comment on these new rules. The biggest change will be coming to Seeley Lake, where they will...
MISSOULA, MT
MyChesCo

$226.5 Million Available to Launch Community Health Worker Training Program the United States

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), recenlty announced the availability of $226.5 million in American Rescue Plan funding to launch the Community Health Worker Training Program. This new program will increase the number of community health workers who play a critical role in connecting people to care, including COVID care; mental health and substance use disorder prevention, treatment and recovery services; chronic disease care; and other important health services.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MyChesCo

FTC Enforces New ‘Made in USA’ Rule

Order Requires Lithionics Battery LLC And Tartaglia To Pay Civil Penalty, Notify Consumers, and Stop Making Bogus Made in USA Claims. WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on April 13th used its authority under the Made in USA Labeling Rule, which took effect on the same day, to bring a complaint against Lithionics Battery LLC and its owner, Steven Tartaglia for illegally misrepresenting that its lithium-ion cells are made in the United States. The FTC’s complaint alleges that, since at least 2018, Lithionics has falsely labeled its battery products with an American flag image surrounded by the words “Made in U.S.A.,” often accompanied by the statement “Proudly Designed and Built in USA,” when these products are primarily made overseas. The Commission is asking the court to order Lithionics and Tartaglia to stop making deceptive Made in USA claims and pay a penalty for Lithionics’ past claims.
BUSINESS
KVIA

US agency extends comment period on Chaco proposal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Land managers are extending the comment period on a proposal that would prohibit oil and gas development on federal land surrounding a national park in New Mexico that Native American tribes consider culturally significant. The Bureau of Land Management made the announcement Friday, saying the deadline for comments is being pushed back to May 6. Two more public meetings also have been scheduled. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has proposed withdrawing nearly 550 square miles of federal land holdings within 10 miles of Chaco Culture National Historical Park, making the area off-limits to oil and gas leasing for 20 years.
INDUSTRY
MyChesCo

U.S. Department of Education Releases Equity Action Plan

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Education recently released its inaugural equity action plan as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s continued commitment to advancing racial equity and support for underserved communities through the federal government. This plan aligns with President Biden’s executive order, Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government.
EDUCATION
MyChesCo

FDA Takes Steps to Increase Racial and Ethnic Diversity in Clinical Trials

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently issued new draft guidance to industry for developing plans to enroll more participants from underrepresented racial and ethnic populations in the U.S. into clinical trials – expanding on the agency’s previous guidance for industry to improve clinical trial diversity.
CANCER
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy