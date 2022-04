Randy Mazey’s squad needed 10 steals and 11 innings, but in the end, it evened the season’s Backyard Brawl series with Pitt. The Mountaineers utilized their style of Mazey-ball in extra innings, bunting and stealing their way to the game-winning run in the 11th. Ultimately it was a Pitt miscue that put West Virginia in front, though, as second baseman Jeffrey Wehler missed a crucial throw to first base, allowing Tevin Tucker to score and give WVU the 3-2 victory.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO