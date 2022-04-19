ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Attorney for South Dakota announces retirement

By Eric Mayer
 3 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime lawyer is retiring from the office of U.S. Attorney for the District of South Dakota.

Dennis Holmes has been serving as the acting U.S. Attorney for South Dakota since February 2021. Holmes, who held the position of First Assistant U.S. Attorney for four different U.S. Attorneys, took over after Ron Parsons resigned.

The U.S. District Court will appoint an interim U.S. Attorney on Friday and Holmes has agreed to remain with the office for a transition.

Holmes has worked as a prosecutor in South Dakota for 43 years after starting as an intern in the Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office in 1978 while still attending law school.

“It has been an honor to work with so many dedicated law enforcement officials from state, local, tribal, and federal law enforcement agencies who toil every day to keep our communities safe,” Holmes said in a statement.

Holmes started in the Sioux Falls U.S Attorney’s Office in 1995 and has prosecuted federal criminal cases such as large-scale drug conspiracies, violent crimes, tax fraud, federal program fraud and environmental crimes.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

