The intrigue of the NFL Draft is what makes it so compelling, even when compared to other first-year player drafts in other sports. While the NBA has a viewer-friendly event with plenty of draftniks who love watching it annually, it’s still nothing like the frenzy of attention and guesswork that goes into watching the three-day NFL Draft event for so many every year.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO