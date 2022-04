Unless you subscribe to a service like YouTube TV, most of us have moved from traditional cable TV to a lineup of streaming apps like Netflix and Hulu. HBO Max has only been around for a couple of years, but it's already cemented itself among those giants, offering legacy shows like The Sopranos and The Wire alongside hits like Succession. With a new feature, the app wants to make it easier for you to pull up a random episode of your favorite sitcom — without having to put in the work.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 28 DAYS AGO