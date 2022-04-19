ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radu Lupu, celebrated Romanian pianist, dies at age 76

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe widely admired Romanian pianist Radu Lupu has died at age 76. His manager, Jenny Vogel, told NPR that he died "peacefully at his home in Switzerland from multiple prolonged illnesses" on Sunday evening. Lupu was frequently cited by fellow musicians as an inspiration and model of artistic expression, particularly for...

Music
