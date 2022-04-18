ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Daniel Garcia On Why He Joined Forces With Chris Jericho and Not Bryan Danielson

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel Garcia is a member of the Jericho Appreciation Society, and he recently explained why he joined forces with Jericho and not Bryan Danielson. Garcia spoke with the WhatCulture Wrestling Podcast and talked about how while Damielson said he wanted Garcia...

ComicBook

WWE Reportedly Want Two Former Stars Back Following Their Success in AEW

FTR's Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood departed from WWE in 2020 citing frustrations with how the company was utilizing its tag team division. Since then they've found plenty of success in independent promotions and are currently on a white-hot run in AEW, winning both the ROH and AAA World Tag Team Championships while putting on outstanding matches with The Young Bucks, The Briscoe Brothers and CM Punk & Jon Moxley over the past few months. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, WWE officials have taken notice.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

All Time Wrestling Great Reportedly Dealing With Health Issues

Please don’t be serious. There are certain wrestlers who become legendary in the sport for one reason or another. You might see a wrestler become a legend because of how they look or talk, but some of them become such stars because of what they can do in the ring. It is special to see someone that talented wrestle a match, but now one of the best ever seems to be having some problems.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Star Returns To Performance Center (With A Guest)

Welcome back, kind of? There has been a long list of departures in WWE over the last several months and there is always the chance that even more names could leave. While many of the wrestlers were released, there have also been some who have left on their own. That means they might be back one day, and now one of them has come back, at least for a visit.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Monday Night RAW Results – New Champion Crowned, Cody Rhodes Vs. Kevin Owens, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. – Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a video package showing the words between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on last week’s show, to hype their WrestleMania Backlash match. We’re now live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Byron Saxton and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, who is replacing Corey Graves again this week as Graves is on his honeymoon with Carmella.
BUFFALO, NY
wrestlinginc.com

Rhea Ripley And Others React To Major Heel Turn On WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley finally turned on her tag team partner, Liv Morgan, on this week’s RAW. The turn happened after Ripley & Morgan lost to Sasha Banks & Naomi, failing to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. In the early stages of the match, Ripley appeared to have the match won after crushing Banks with a Riptide on the barricade outside the ring, and hitting another Riptide on Naomi inside the ring. However, Banks was able to break up the pin. After taking out Morgan, “The Boss ‘N’ Glow Connection” delivered some tandem offense on Ripley to secure the victory for their team.
WWE
Financial World

Rhea Ripley: "I love Liv Morgan!"

Speaking with TV Insider a few days ago, the former Raw champion Rhea Ripley, had spent some good words about his relationship with Liv Morgan, her current partner and with whom she tried to conquer the titles on Raw, against Sasha Banks and Naomi, who became champions at Wrestlemania 38.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former Divas Champion Sheds Light On Her Abrupt Exit From WWE

Celeste Bonin, who performed under the ring name Kaitlyn in WWE, is a former Divas Champion in the company. But nearly one year after she won the title, she abruptly left WWE. Bonin says she was wrestling with serious personal problems behind the scenes, which led to her asking for her release before a show in Philadelphia in early 2014.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Top AEW Star Officially Turns Heel On Dynamite

AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara officially turned heel on tonight’s Dynamite. Accompanied to the ring by Tay Conti, Guevara addressed fans that turned their backs on him, before stating that they’re mad at him because of his hot girlfriend. Conti and Guevara then debuted their new catchphrase, “be mad!”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

New Champions Crowned During WWE RAW Double Commitment Ceremony

Dana Brooke is once again your WWE 24/7 Champion. This week’s RAW saw the 24/7 Title change hands several times during the Double Commitment Ceremony for Brooke & Reggie and Tamina Snuka & Akira Tozawa, which was officiated by R-Truth. After Truth used the “power in my vest” to...
WWE
Wrestling World

New details on Keith Lee's future

A couple of months ago Keith Lee made his All Elite Wrestling debut after being fired from WWE not long after being promoted to the main roster. After a solo start, Tony Khan's company paired him with Swerve Strickland, also a former member of the NXT roster. During a chat...
WWE
Wrestling World

Brian Cage on the AEW contract: I had big problems

Brian Cage is a big wrestling star and his popularity is growing. By coming to AEW, he showed his quality.Many pointed out that he signed a contract with AEW in January 2020, and he has now officially described everything: “A lot of people wanted me, a lot of people were interested in me,” Cage said for Insight with Chris Van Vliet, as quoted by wrestlinginc.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Changes Two More Names By Getting Rid Of A Tag Team’s Identity

There they go again. There are a lot of wrestlers in WWE and some of them are among the better known names in wrestling. You might see some names who are successes around the world and that can give them a history before they make it to WWE in the first place. That being said, WWE has a tendency to change names at the drop of a hat and that seems to be what they have done again.
WWE
PWMania

CM Punk Pays Tribute To Bret Hart During AEW Dynamite Match Against Dustin Rhodes

CM Punk defeated Dustin Rhodes in the opening match of AEW Dynamite for April 20th 2022. Several fans took notice that CM Punk was paying tribute to Bret Hart during the match by doing various moves that Hart used during his career. Several of the moves that CM Punk used were also used by Hart in a match against Goldust (Rhodes) from 1997.
WWE
411mania.com

Pantoja’s AEW Dynamite Review 4.20.22

CM Punk (16-1) vs. Dustin Rhodes (33-14) The expected huge ovation for Punk. I love that Dustin disappears on TV for a few months and then returns to have a banger here or there. He did it with Danielson back in October or November. They shook hands before the bell and proceeded to have a match built around mutual respect. There was no animosity here. They went through a feeling-out process until Dustin was sent outside where he banged up his knee just before a commercial break. Returning, the idea was that Dustin was not going to quit and he started focusing on the arm a bit in his comeback attempt. Dustin got his closest call on Code Red, though the outcome was never really in doubt. Punk avoided the Curtain Call, clipped the knee, and applied a Figure Four that led to them trading shots. Punk survived a few more bits of Dustin’s offense and Dustin countered the GTS, only for Punk to turn that pin around and score the three in 17:24. That was given a lot of time and they made it work. Some good old-fashioned pro wrestling between two veterans with no frills. Dustin is better than ever. [***½]
PITTSBURGH, PA
411mania.com

Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches following Dynamite to air on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can see the spoilers below for the show, which airs Friday on TNT, per Wrestling Inc:. * Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifier: Adam Cole defeated Tomohiro Ishii. Rocky Romero and Orange Cassidy accompanied Ishii to ringside. Jay White got involved by distracting the referee, allowing Cole pin Ishii after a low blow.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Mick Foley Names The Most Painful Injury Of His Hardcore Career

During the latest video on Dr. Beau Hightower’s YouTube channel Mick Foley appeared to receive some intense spinal adjustments, and share stories of his career. The Hardcore Legend is well known for taking some huge bumps throughout his career, which led to him suffering many serious injuries. He recalled the five most painful that he dealt with, starting with him losing his ear.
WWE

