ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

AVA hosting veterans hiring event in Lafayette

By Aidan Taylor
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s4BHA_0fCzUnnq00

Acadiana Veteran Alliance and NextOp will host an interview and hiring event on April 22, 2022.

The event will be from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at Opportunity Machine located on 314 Jefferson Street. This free event is for veterans seeking employment in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Those in attendance will have the opportunity to hear from various companies and receive an overview of interview techniques from NextOp staff, followed by round-robin-style interviews with each attending company.

After each round, candidates will be provided with feedback from the companies in attendance.

If you or someone you know is a veteran near Lafayette in search of employment, AVA says the event will help sharpen interview skills and network with companies currently hiring in the area.

You can register and find more information about the event here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/veteran-hiring-event-tickets-319134639297

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
KSLA

Woman kidnapped, robbed on date

Organizers said the day meant more than just having fun. Her family says they plan on continuing her humanitarian efforts. Brothers Helping Others program holds first meeting. Kids ages 11-18 learned life skills like conflict resolution and financial literacy, among other subjects. Woman injured in condo fire. Updated: Apr. 16,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Lafayette, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Results From Our ‘Best Boudin In SW Louisiana’ Poll

Last month we asked our listeners who had the best boudin in SWLA, and we received a ton of votes. I also wrote an article about the Top 5 Places To Get Boudin In Lake Charles based on Trip advisor reviews. After posting that article on our social media pages, you had several other places that you thought deserved to make the list. The light bulb went off...let's let our listeners vote on the best boudin in SWLA.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Ava#Acadiana Veteran Alliance#Nextop#Opportunity Machine#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
KATC News

Registration open for bike giveaway

Registration is now open for a bike giveaway held annually by a local law firm. Laborde Earles Law Firm officials say they have given away hundreds of bikes and helmets to Louisiana children over the years.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
99.9 KTDY

St. Landry Confederate Memorial To Be Removed

After standing in front of the St. Landry Parish Courthouse for more than 100 years, a monument honoring Confederate veterans will be removed from its perch in Opelousas. The St. Landry Parish Council voted Wednesday to remove the statue. The final tally was 10-3 in favor to move the monument. Colby Clavier, Alvin Stelly, and Gil Savoy cast the three "no" votes.
LAFAYETTE, LA
FOX4 News Kansas City

2022 Senior Sendoffs: Submit Photos Here

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Graduation is just around the corner and FOX4 wants to congratulate as many area high school and college seniors as we can! Submit a photo of your senior along with a personal message and we may show your senior on-air. Photos with professional watermarks and entries with emojis will be disqualified. […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
107 JAMZ

The City Of Lake Charles Is Hiring Full-Time Positions

Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KATC News

Nursing students promote health literacy through Little Free Library project

Residents of a Vermilion Parish town will soon be able to book it to their local park for health care information, thanks to the University of Louisiana of Lafayette. Nursing students enrolled in a community health course have installed a Little Free Library in Erath City Park. Its shelves hold books and other resources that promote physical and mental well-being, hygiene, diet and exercise, and preventive strategies for better health.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
KLFY.com

Acadiana Eats Live: Blanchard’s Barbecue

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Live on location today, Gerald Gruenig shows what Blanchard’s Barbecue cooks up on a daily basis. When are they open: Tues. – Sat. 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. How can you contact them: (337)- 322-1674 and Facebook. What’s on the menu? Check out below!...
LAFAYETTE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Luke Mixon, challenger to Louisiana Senator John Kennedy, holds meet and greet campaign rally in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Luke Mixon is a Louisiana Democrat running for the United States Senate seat currently held by Republican Senator John Kennedy. On Tuesday, April 19, 2022, Mixon held a campaign rally meet and greet at the Monroe Federation of Teachers and School Employees building.  President of the Monroe Federation of Teachers and School […]
MONROE, LA
KATC News

KATC News

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy