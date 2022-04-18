AVA hosting veterans hiring event in Lafayette

Acadiana Veteran Alliance and NextOp will host an interview and hiring event on April 22, 2022.

The event will be from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at Opportunity Machine located on 314 Jefferson Street. This free event is for veterans seeking employment in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Those in attendance will have the opportunity to hear from various companies and receive an overview of interview techniques from NextOp staff, followed by round-robin-style interviews with each attending company.

After each round, candidates will be provided with feedback from the companies in attendance.

If you or someone you know is a veteran near Lafayette in search of employment, AVA says the event will help sharpen interview skills and network with companies currently hiring in the area.

You can register and find more information about the event here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/veteran-hiring-event-tickets-319134639297

