White Sox-Guardians postponed by inclement weather

The Cleveland Guardians have a big problem. They have one of the best offenses in the league, but their pitching has been awful in their first nine games. This has led the second-highest scoring team in the MLB into a three-game losing streak heading into their series against Chicago. They are 4-5 on the year and really need to find some consistency at the plate and get some better quality out of their pitching.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO