Man killed on MetroLink adds to violent Easter weekend in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot in the head early Thursday morning in south St. Louis. There were multiple shell casings at the scene. Police said they found a man at about 4:30 a.m. near a sidewalk in front of the homes in the 4500 block of Cleveland Avenue. He was suffering from massive […]
ST. LOUIS – Police are searching for the gunman who shot a man early Monday morning in Hazelwood. The shooting happened at about 12:30 a.m. along Chaparrall Creek Drive at North Lindbergh Boulevard. The man was taken to the hospital by ambulance. It’s unclear how badly he was injured. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter […]
ST. LOUIS — A man has been arrested in a fatal shooting that happened Sunday on a MetroLink train. St. Louis police announced they have arrested a suspect and they’re seeking charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and failure to report a shooting. Since charges aren’t official at this time, 5 On Your Side is not sharing the man’s name or booking photo.
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City police officers report a double shooting that happened a little after 4 a.m. Saturday at Salisbury and 11th Street. Police say the two victims were men. One man was shot in the mouth. He was conscious and breathing. The second man was unconscious and not breathing.
St. Louis, Missouri. 20-year-old Ashlyn Nicole Ketcherside adored spending her time outside in nature. She loved to stargaze, go on hikes, and paint. She was close to her family and had a ton of friends. She lived in Farmington, Missouri, and her loved ones say that she just had "a beautiful soul."
"We Ready" rapper, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds ... this according to cops. According to the police report ... Archie told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn't see who shot him.
A family narrowly escaped their home in Victoria, B.C. after what police believe to be an arson attack. Victoria police are now investigating the arson incident, which set the home of a local Ukrainian Catholic church pastor — named Yuriy Vyshnevskyy — on fire. The incident left one...
ST. LOUIS — A woman was charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting that police initially thought was self-inflicted. Denise Bartlett, 42, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the shooting death of Tyrone Armstrong on April 3. Officers with the St....
Police are asking the public to help find two missing teens that ran away together in a stolen car. They believe that Dakota Price, 16, and Anthony Lorffle, 15, may have traveled outside of Lincoln County.
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Two people have been charged after a crash, police chase, and stabbing of a young child Monday in Blue Springs, Missouri. Blue Springs police were originally dispatched to the area of Missouri 7 Highway and U.S. Highway 40 to investigate a crash involving a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt.
Five people and a dog were found dead in a Minnesota home in what police are calling an “unimaginable tragedy.”. The dead — who police believe were all related to one another — were found in a Duluth home Wednesday afternoon, according to a statement from the Duluth Police Department.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police arrested a Florissant man accused of child molestation. Authorities say Tylan Tunstall inappropriately touched an underage girl’s breast, both over the clothes and skin to skin. When Tunstall was interviewed about the incident, police say he confessed. He is charged with fourth-degree child...
PACIFIC, Mo. – A driver made a disturbing discovery inside their vehicle Saturday night. She stopped at the Pacific police station after feeling something around her feet while driving. When officers checked out the vehicle, they found a snake hiding in the engine compartment. The snake was several feet long. The snake was released back […]
ST. LOUIS – A man was shot multiple times late Monday night in north St. Louis. The shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Cote Brilliante and Vandeventer Avenue. The man was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital. He was listed in critical/stable condition. The victim told police he was walking […]
Comments / 1