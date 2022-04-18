ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed on MetroLink adds to violent Easter weekend in St. Louis

Cover picture for the articleMetroLink leaders said a deadly shooting on a...

Man shot in the head in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot in the head early Thursday morning in south St. Louis. There were multiple shell casings at the scene. Police said they found a man at about 4:30 a.m. near a sidewalk in front of the homes in the 4500 block of Cleveland Avenue. He was suffering from massive […]
Man shot early Monday in Hazelwood

ST. LOUIS – Police are searching for the gunman who shot a man early Monday morning in Hazelwood. The shooting happened at about 12:30 a.m. along Chaparrall Creek Drive at North Lindbergh Boulevard. The man was taken to the hospital by ambulance. It’s unclear how badly he was injured. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter […]
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting on MetroLink train

ST. LOUIS — A man has been arrested in a fatal shooting that happened Sunday on a MetroLink train. St. Louis police announced they have arrested a suspect and they’re seeking charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and failure to report a shooting. Since charges aren’t official at this time, 5 On Your Side is not sharing the man’s name or booking photo.
'We Ready' Rapper, Archie Eversole, Shot in the Face While Asleep

"We Ready" rapper, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds ... this according to cops. According to the police report ... Archie told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn't see who shot him.
Missing Missouri teens left in a stolen car

Police are asking the public to help find two missing teens that ran away together in a stolen car. They believe that Dakota Price, 16, and Anthony Lorffle, 15, may have traveled outside of Lincoln County.
Alleged Florissant child molester arrested

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police arrested a Florissant man accused of child molestation. Authorities say Tylan Tunstall inappropriately touched an underage girl’s breast, both over the clothes and skin to skin. When Tunstall was interviewed about the incident, police say he confessed. He is charged with fourth-degree child...
Snake found in woman’s vehicle in Pacific, Mo.

PACIFIC, Mo. – A driver made a disturbing discovery inside their vehicle Saturday night. She stopped at the Pacific police station after feeling something around her feet while driving. When officers checked out the vehicle, they found a snake hiding in the engine compartment. The snake was several feet long. The snake was released back […]
Man shot multiple times Monday night in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot multiple times late Monday night in north St. Louis. The shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Cote Brilliante and Vandeventer Avenue. The man was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital. He was listed in critical/stable condition. The victim told police he was walking […]
