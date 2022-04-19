ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorful kites fly at family festival Saturday in Santa Maria park

By Santa Maria Times Staff Report
Lompoc Record
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorful kites of all shapes and sizes filled the air Saturday at the annual Free Family Kite Festival in Rotary Centennial Park on South College Drive in Santa Maria. Although skies were mostly cloudy as the festival got underway, Mother Nature cooperated by providing winds ranging from 8 to 15 mph,...

